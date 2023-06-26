MotoGP 2023: from 22 to 29 riders

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Francis Bagnaia Ducati 194 2 Jorge Martin Ducati 159 3 Marco Bezzecchi Ducati 158 4 Brad Binder KTM 114 5 Johann Zarco Ducati 109 6 Luca Marini Ducati 98 7 Jack Miller KTM 79 8 Aleix Espargarò Aprilia 77 9 Fabio Quartararo Yamaha 64 10 Alex Marquez Ducati 63 11 Franco Morbidelli Yamaha 57 12 Maverick Vinales Aprilia 56 13 Alex Rins Honda 47 14 Augusto Fernandez GasGas 42 15 Fabio Di Giannantonio Ducati 34 15 Takaaki Nakagami Honda 34 17 Miguel Oliveira Aprilia 27 18 Aeneas Bastianini Ducati 18 19 Marc Marquez Honda 15 20 Daniel Pedrosa KTM 13 21 Jonas Folger GasGas 9 21 Lorenzo Savadori Aprilia 9 23 Raul Fernandez Aprilia 8 24 Michael Pirro Ducati 5 25 Daniel Petrucci Ducati 5 26 Joan Mir Honda 5 27 Stefan Bradl Honda 5 28 Pol Espargarò GasGas 0 29 Iker Lecuona Honda 0

MotoGP has reached its halfway point in 2023, although it would be more correct to say that two-fifths of the championship has gone into the archive given that eight of the twenty stages scheduled in the calendar have been staged (provided there are no other defections as has already happened to Kazakhstan). The ranking above highlights all the quirks of this 2023. On paper, there were 22 riders at the start of the championship on a permanent basis, two for the 11 teams entered in the MotoGP with five manufacturers at the start (Ducati, KTM, Aprilia, Honda and Yamaha). Net of the wild cards that had been planned like those of Stefan Bradl, Michele Pirro, Lorenzo Savadori and Dani Pedrosa, the fact that there are 29 riders in the standings means that something didn’t work and that something is the injuries, which obviously don’t they can rule out a priori in such an extreme and dangerous category as MotoGP (technology and safety systems have reached extraordinary levels of excellence, but every time a rider falls he exposes himself to risks that could lead to injuries).

Jonas Folger, Danilo Petrucci and Iker Lecuona form a trio of riders who were able to race (and also score quite a few points) because by contract each team can avoid replacing an injured rider only for one subsequent race, from the second the saddles must be filled. This means that in terms of injuries, the percentage of the latter has risen significantly with the introduction of the Sprint and consequently the reformulation of a format that forces the riders to push hard in each session (it was the same before, but with one less chance of securing access to Q2 given that it is now lost a ‘free’ practice session and the fact that Qualifying is increasingly important in a MotoGP where you can’t overtake anymore exaggerates the need to push to set a top-10 time), increasing efforts and stress. Furthermore, another aspect linked to circuits that are increasingly close to prototypes that reach increasingly considerable cornering speeds should not be underestimated, making escape routes often and willingly not sufficient to slow down the motorcycles that pierce the protective air-fences. .

How many world titles relegated to the bottom of the standings

Always taking into account the fact that on paper there are 22 starting drivers, we divide the first eleven classified by the last eleven. From Francesco Bagnaia (first in the standings) to Franco Morbidelli considering Moto3, Moto2 and MotoGP the eleven riders on the ‘left’ side of the standings add up ten world titles, those on the right instead 14. It is true that Marc Marquez alone boasts eight, but Enea Bastianini, Maverick Vinales, Joan Mir and Pol Espargarò have shown that they are champions one or more times in their careers, without forgetting the rookie Augusto Fernandez reigning Moto2 champion. Fabio Quartararo, Alex Marquez and Franco Morbidelli, who together add up to four other world titles, are respectively ninth, tenth and eleventh and therefore ‘slightly’ enclosed in the first half. The quantity of talent that has suffered injuries or that is not put in a position to express its potential on the saddle of competitive bikes is truly remarkable, an unfortunate dynamic that is also part of a generational change phase among riders given that recently Jorge Lorenzo and Valentino Rossi retired, adding 14 titles in two.

Ducati take it all

After years of criticism received for the management of the pilots Ducati has now moved on to cash out and it is the raising to power in terms of flourishing results of what for years has been portrayed as an ‘undriveable’ bike that only Loris Capirossi, Casey Stoner (and Troy Bayliss) managed to tame. Now the Ducati has become a razor-sharp weapon in the hands of practically all the riders from the Borgo Panigale manufacturer who represent more than a third of the starting grid given that eight of the 22 bikes entered in the championship are at the start of the Desmosedici. An irreversible anomaly because Ducati’s current customer teams keep a motorcycle ‘goose that lays golden eggs’ tightly for the sponsors just as the parent company with eight riders has at its disposal the data and telemetry of a platoon of champions in capable of seamlessly supplying elements to continue improving a motorcycle that for years has been defined as ‘perfect’ by those who ride it. Not only that, every weekend the possibilities for improving the set-up come from eight different ‘sources’. After the Andrea Dovizioso era during which there was also the Jorge Lorenzo parenthesis, Ducati returned to winning with Francis Bagnaia, a rider on whom Borgo Panigale bet very strongly when Pecco still had to win the Moto2 title, a result obtained by asking Ducati for a year of patience. The rider who grew up in the VR46 riders academy since he unlocked in MotoGP at Aragon in 2021 he has an impressive race win rate. Excluding the Sprints, between the end of 2021 and the beginning of 2023 Bagnaia won 15 Sunday Grands Prix out of 34, almost one out of two. The official Ducati rider is all right legitimizing the choice made by Ducati and in 2023 there is no comparison with the injured Enea Bastianini for now. The Ducati platoon also grants more arrows to the quiver of the Emilian manufacturer when Bagnaia’s misses its mark. The riders classification with five Ducatis in the top six speaks for itself, but also the classification reserved for the teams in this 2023 is an example of this: the Pramac team leads the ranking with 268 points, followed by the Mooney VR46 at -12 with the official one in third place. There is no better photograph to show how much Ducati is the absolute master of a ‘bandaged’ MotoGP bike with a lot of talent that is not in a position to be expressed.