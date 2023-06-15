Ducati in MotoGP: twenty years of progress

Observing the golden age that the Ducati in recent seasons, both in Superbike and in MotoGP (categories in which he holds the title of reigning world champion for riders and constructors), it is almost ‘automatic’ for two-wheel enthusiasts to combine the successes achieved in recent seasons with the prestige of the home of Borgo Panigale, the ‘mother’ of some of the most fascinating and high-performing motorcycles in both motorsport and road models. And yet, at least as far as the single field of MotoGP is concerned, Ducati has gradually evolved ‘only’ over the last twenty years, until it has become one of the most successful realities in MotoGP.

The first steps in the World Championship

Even before 2003, in fact, Ducati Corse was able to establish itself in other categories of international importance such as Superbike, Supersport and Superstock, not to mention Formula TT, a category which then disappeared in 1990. In reality, already in mid 50’sthe historic Bolognese reality also took part in the World Championship, first in the 125 and 250 classes, and then landed in 500 in the 1970s. However, in the premier class (which will only take the name of MotoGP in 2001), Ducati never succeeded in its objective of getting on the podium step, however reaching the top-3 on only one occasion with Bruno Spaggiari at Imola, 3rd at the finish.

The big comeback

Coinciding with the birth of MotoGP in 2001, Ducati formalized the decision to make its return to the top series after more than four decades of absence, setting its return to the track for the 2003 season and choosing the Australian Troy Bayliss (formerly Ducati-man, but in Superbike) and engaging Loris Capirossi by Honda as official riders. The absolute debut immediately proved to be promising for the Desmosedicias demonstrated by the 3rd place of the three-time Italian champion in Suzuka, but the real appointment with history will come only months later.

Capirossi writes history

Sunday June 15th was the day the circuit of Barcelona hosted the appointment with the Catalan Grand Prixsixth round of the 2003 world championship. Another Italian, like Valentino Rossi, at the time in his last year in Honda before accepting the challenge with Yamaha, but with Capirossi’s number 65 immediately at his side. When the green light came on, it was the latter who took the lead of the race, only to be caught up and overtaken by Doctor in the following lap, with Max Biaggi behind them. However, the turning point of the race materialized 9 laps from the conclusion, with a long by Rossi in braking which was repeated by the Pesaro even later, to the point of dropping him back to sixth position. In this way, the leadership passed into the hands of Capirossi, but what attracted the most general attention was Rossi’s furious comeback, capable of climbing up to second position in a short time with an attempt to catch up even on the Bologna rider. The Ducati rider, however, did not allow himself to be betrayed by the pressure of his rival, so much so that he closed all the doors to a future nine-time world champion and gave Ducati the first success in MotoGP in its history. A very strong emotion both for the team and for the driver, who got on his knees on the top step of the podium.