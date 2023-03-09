The Ducati flies

It is definitely a golden age what is living there Ducati in the world of motorsport, and the confirmation can be seen in the various categories in which the Borgo Panigale company is involved: in addition to the title of reigning constructor and rider champion which it boasts in both MotoGP and Superbike, the results also bode well of the pre-season tests in MotoE, where the Bolognese company has been the sole supplier of motorcycles since this year. Testing days which took place for the most part in bad weather conditions on the Jerez de la Frontera circuit, but with Eric Granado who sent out a clear message on the potential of the V21L once the track dried.

The new record

The Brazilian driver, bearer of the LCR E-Team team and who already held the lap record in this competition, improved this record with a time of 1:47.053, lapping four tenths below the previous fastest lap. A decidedly more performing result than that of another Italian company such as Energica Ego, the same one that has been supplying its electric motors since 2019, i.e. from the year the MotoE was founded. The Modena-based manufacturer had to deal with the performance of the V21L not only with the stopwatch, but also with top speeds.

Top speed

On the longest straight of the track, which does not coincide with the finish line, the V12L reached i 228 km/h maximum, equaling the record set by Hikari Okubo in competition last season. Results that are demonstrating not only the form of Ducati, but also the performance gap of the MotoE is increasingly reduced compared to another class such as the Moto3. Just think of the time set by Granado compared to the pole position set by Izan Guevara again in Jerez, equal to 1:45.880.

The next appointments

After these findings, MotoE renews its appointment with the second e last session of pre-season testsscheduled in Barcelona from 3 to 5 April. Once the three days of testing are over, the category will get back on track for the first weekend valid for the championship on the weekend of 12 to 14 May, this time in France, and more precisely at Le Mans.