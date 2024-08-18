The electric side of the world championship continues to provide surprises, with MotoE having concluded the penultimate event of the season at the Red Bull Ring. Now in the final stages, it is a tight battle between Italy and Spain, with the latter monopolizing the top step of the podium in both races: Oscar Gutierrez triumphed in Race 1, while Hector Garzo prevailed in Race 2.

The Dynavolt rider, with his success on Saturday afternoon in Austria, will arrive at the final round of 2024 in Misano as the championship leader. The Spaniard arrives with a 38-point advantage over Mattia Casadei, third in both races. It will be an intense fight, despite Garzo having increased his gap on the Italian.

Entering the fray this weekend was Oscar Gutierrez, who is just 5 points off the top 3 after outwitting the competition in Race 1, winning by two and a half tenths over the championship leader. However, things didn’t go so well in the second heat, which he finished in the gravel.

With Gutierrez ahead of the title contenders, Kevin Zannoni missed out on the podium in Race 1. The Italian then redeemed himself in Race 2, where he took second place, moving between the two contenders for the title. The Aspar rider also arrives in Misano mathematically in contention for the world championship: 44 points off the top, Zannoni leaves Austria in third place overall. Watch out for Gutierrez too, who is still in contention for the world championship by just one point.

The final act will be in Misano, where four will show up for the title. Will Mattia Casadei confirm himself as champion or will he have to give up the scepter?