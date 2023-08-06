The rain didn’t grace any category at Silverstone, even the MotoE was forced to compete in its first race after returning from the summer break in the wet. Randy Krummenacher triumphed in a decidedly hard-fought Race 1, achieving his first victory in the all-electric category, mocking Kevin Manfredi in the final, excellent second by just 142 thousandths.

To get on the last step of the podium is Eric Granado, who tries to escape in the early stages of the race but then is forced to defend himself and then fight fiercely with Hector Garzo, who is mocked in the final stages and is fourth. Championship leader Jordi Torres was fifth at the finish line and kept the lead by taking advantage of Matteo Ferrari’s difficult race, who started in front but was forced to serve a Long Lap after crashing under the yellow flag in qualifying.

The Gresini team rider is eighth behind Mattia Casadei and Miquel Pons, sixth and seventh respectively. Andrea Mantovani closes the top 10 behind Mika Perez. So are the other Italians: Kevin Zannoni is 13th, Alessio Finello 14th. Luca Salvadori, Nicholas Spinelli and Alessandro Zaccone retired.

In Race 2 the weather was once again the protagonist: but it was Mattia Casadei who took advantage of the treacherous conditions, who triumphed for the first time in the season by winning Race 2. Saturday afternoon on the run for the Italian, who managed to cut the finish line with more than a second margin over the first of his pursuers. Eric Granado passes under the checkered flag in second position and achieves a double podium over the weekend.

In third position is Nicholas Spinelli, who redeems himself after the zero in Race 1 and in the second heat he gets on the podium mocking Jordi Torres by a few tenths. The championship leader is fourth and once again closes ahead of his direct championship rival Matteo Ferrari. The Gresini rider is seventh and loses a few points in the general classification, where he is now 15 lengths behind his opponent.

Ferrari runs into the second penalty of the weekend for causing a multiple crash in the early stages of the race. The Italian restarts and comes back, but a new Long Lap relegates him to seventh position. Due to the accident, Rany Krummenacher and Kevin Zannoni retired.

Between Torres and Ferrari are Hector Garzo and Andrea Mantovani, fifth and sixth respectively. Eighth Hikari Okubo, who remains in front of a comeback Kevin Manfredi. The Ongetta SIC58 Squadracorse rider closes Race 2 in ninth position after being involved in the accident with Matteo Ferrari, while Mika Perez closes the top 10. So the other Italians: Luca Salvadori is 11th ahead of Alessio Finelli, 12th. The aforementioned Zannoni and Alessandro Zaccone retired.