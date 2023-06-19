The third round of the MotoE season is full of action and twists. The Ducati era proved to be spectacular and the Sachsenring weekend gave us two different winners. In Race 1 it was Jordi Torres who triumphed, taking advantage of a mistake by Eric Granado, while in the second heat it was Hector Garzo who prevailed on the group.

Torres leaves Germany as leader of the championship, thanks to a solid weekend characterized by a victory and a third place, which put him 18 points ahead of Matteo Ferrari, fourth in Race 1 (but then third due to a penalty to Spinelli) and only seventh in Race 2.

In the first hard-fought heat, it was the Spaniard who got the better of it, after starting from pole position, mocking Eric Granado in the final, who made a mistake in an attempt to attack and slipped on the last lap. This allows the Aspar rider to keep the first position, going on to triumph with an advantage of seven tenths over Randy Krummenacher, who passed second after the crash of the Brazilian.

Rounding out the podium was Nicholas Spinelli, who was however penalized by three seconds. Then Matteo Ferrari climbs, who takes the third position after starting from the seventh box of the grid due to a penalty inflicted on him for problems with his bike in practice.

So the other Italians: Alessandro Zaccone is fourth ahead of Mattia Casadei, fifth. Top 10 for Andrea Mantovani, ninth, while Kevin Zannoni and Kevin Manfredi are 11th and 12th respectively. Alessio Finello and Luca Salvadori are delayed, the Gresini rider is 14th while the Pramac team rider is 16th.

In Race 2 only two tenths separate Hector Garzo from Mattia Casadei. The Italian came close to success, but it was the Dynavolt Intact GP rider who prevailed, taking the victory on Saturday afternoon. The Pons team rider is thus second ahead of Jordi Torres, who is content with third position but is world leader.

Eric Granado off the podium, fourth after the crash in Race 1. The Brazilian made fun of Nicholas Spinelli at the finish line by just two thousandths. Seventh Matteo Ferrari, who closes a complicated weekend. In the top 10 also Alessandro Zaccone and Andrea Mantovani, ninth and tenth respectively. Kevin Zannoni is 12th and precedes Kevin Manfredi, 13th, while Luca Salvadori is 16th. Last of the Italians Alessio Finello, 17th.