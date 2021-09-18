Everything happens in the first of the two Misano races that will conclude the 2021 MotoE season. In fact, the first and second of the general classification at the eve of this appointment closed on the ground and without points: Alessandro Zaccone and Eric Granado. On the other hand, it was the poleman who rejoiced Jordi Torres. The Spaniard, third at the entrance to the last corner, is sensationally passing first under the checkered flag. Thanks to the crash of Granado, who threw himself in with a life lost in an attempt to overtake Dominque Aegerter at the last corner. The Brazilian crashed and ‘dirty’ the trajectory of the Swiss, thus mocked on the final straight by Torres. Third of the day was the Italian Mattia Casadei.

Spare a thought for @ericgranado! 😢 The last corner move didn’t come off, but his title hopes aren’t mathematically over yet! 🏆#MotoE | #SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/NajhDV1WWu – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) September 18, 2021

For our colors, however, the great disappointment due to the fall of the championship leader had arrived at the beginning of the race, Alessandro Zaccone, slipped together with Okubo and thus mockingly fell to third place in the standings. His points behind Jordi Torres are now 17. More than the ranking situation, however, the health conditions of Zaccone are important. The Italian was taken to the medical center, fortunately he is conscious and has sensitivity to all limbs.