The fight for the world championship ends

Winning the first career title in MotoE in front of his home crowd with a game to spare: this is the feat he managed to achieve this morning in Mattia Casadei, who thanks to the success achieved in Race-1 mathematically became world champion of the 100% electric series. The Rimini native thus becomes the second driver of Italian nationality to reach this milestone, equaling Matteo Ferrari, who in the first edition of this championship finished at the top of the 2019 world rankings.

Torres’ mistake

Already on the eve of the start, the weekend seemed to smile on Casadei, who entered the last round in Misano Adriatico as the favorite to win the world championship and with a clear advantage over his pursuer Jordi Torres. Despite the pole position conquered by Ferrari, the situation eased further at the start, thanks to an error by the Spanish driver himself who started from his own spot on the grid before the green light turns on.

The championship will end tomorrow

For this reason, the penalty of two long laps has effectively excluded the chances of arithmetically remaining in the fight for the title, as demonstrated by the11th place final under the checkered flag. On the contrary, Casadei was awarded the victory, albeit to the photo finish on Hector Garzò. In this way, #40 can celebrate its championship success in advance, with tomorrow’s Race-2, as well as the last on the calendar, which will establish the name of the person who will win the title of vice-champion, with Ferrari who could achieve an Italian double thanks to the 3 point advantage he now enjoys over Torres.