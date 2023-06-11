The Mugello appointment is one of the most awaited of the season and for the MotoE it was the first home round of the Ducati era. With decidedly unstable weather, the all-electric class put on a show and a splendid all-Italian hat-trick in the first heat. Only Eric Granado interrupted the Italian party in the second race held in the wet, but Andrea Mantovani was able to exult from the top step of the podium on Saturday morning.

The RNF standard bearer returned to victory after a long fast, slowing down the race of Matteo Ferrari, second at the finish line by just 152 thousandths. The two gave away a great battle that ended only at the checkered flag, which finally brought Mantovani back in front of everyone. Completing the all-Italian podium was Mattia Casadei, third on the Pons team Ducati and four tenths behind his two compatriots.

Hector Garzo remains at the foot of the podium, fourth ahead of Randy Krummenacher. In sixth position we find Eric Granado, who mocks Kevin Manfredi by only 38 thousandths. His teammate Kevin Zannoni is eighth, while championship leader Jordi Torres is only ninth, but retains his overall lead. Rounding out the top 10 is Miquel Pons. So are the other Italians: Alessandro Zaccone is 11th, Luca Salvadori is 13th and Alessio Finello is 14th. Race 1 to forget for Nicholas Spinelli, retired.

Eric Granado Photo by: Lz Photos Media

The rain then delayed the start of Race 2, in which the Italians were unable to repeat the hat-trick. In complicated conditions, it was Eric Granado who had the upper hand, dominating with over a second of margin over an excellent Kevin Manfredi. Even if the Brazilian anthem sounds in the final heat of the weekend, the Italian flag waves on the podium, thanks to the second position of the Ongetta Sic58 rider and the category veteran Matteo Ferrari, third with the Gresini team Ducati.

Nicholas Spinelli redeems himself after the disappointment of the morning and on Saturday afternoon in Mugello he closes the race at the foot of the podium, conquering the fourth position. Behind him we find championship leader Jordi Torres, who misses the podium in both races of the weekend but remains at the top of the standings with 63 points, two more than Ferrari, second on 61.

Sixth Hector Garzo ahead of Randy Krummenacher, seventh in Race 2. First top 10 of the weekend for Mika Perez, eighth, while closing the top 10 Alessandro Zaccone and Kevin Zannoni, ninth and tenth respectively. Luca Salvadori is 11th, while the other Italians do not see the checkered flag. In complicated conditions, Mattia Casadei, Alessio Finello and Andrea Mantovani crashed, winner of Race 1 but with zero points in Race 2.