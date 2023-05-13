Race 1, Torres first winner of the Ducati era. Ferrari disaster

The French Grand Prix has officially kicked off not only the world championship of MotoE 2023but also to the new era of Ducatiwhich from this year, until 2026, will be the sole supplier of its own V21L for all nine teams participating in the top international category of motorcycles powered by electric motors. A season that started immediately in the sign of Matthew Ferrari, author of the first pole position and the fastest lap in the race. Two results that seemed to launch the Italian rider of the Gresini team even to the finish line of victory, which however vanished four laps from the checkered flag for one fall in turn 7, one of the many that took place during the inaugural test at Le Mans. It was the Spaniards who took advantage of it Hector Garzò and Jordi Torres, protagonists of a good fight that continued until the last lap. Finally, the two-time world champion in 2020 and 2021 emerged victorious, graduating thus first winner of the Ducati era in front of his compatriot. Excellent result also for the other Dynavolt Intact by Randy Krummenacherwith the Swiss conquering the podium in his absolute debut in the category.

Race 2: Ferrari’s super redemption

In addition to zero in the standings, Ferrari also had to deal with the decision by the Race Direction, which sanctioned him with a Long Lap Penalty in view of race 2 for falling under the yellow flag in the previous round. However, an obstacle that did not appease the 2019 world champion, the authentic protagonist and ruler of the final race in Le Mans. The pace of the 26-year-old from Cesena was in fact clearly superior to that of the chasing pair once again made up of Garzò and Torres, so much so that the latter were unable to defend the first two positions earned after the penalty served by Ferrari. Despite returning in third position, the latter was able to quickly recover the lead, crossing the finish line first and putting into effect a masterpiece race, again with Torres 2nd ahead of his compatriot.

Next appointment

Despite the final insult, Torres can nonetheless console himself not only with the victory of race 1, but also and above all with the championship leadership thanks to a haul of 45 total points, nine more than those accumulated by Garzò and with a gap of 20 points ahead of Ferrari, betrayed by the crash in race 1. With these results, the MotoE is now packing its bags to follow the MotoGP at the Mugellowhere the Italian Grand Prix from 9 to 11 June.