The first weekend of the 2022 MotoE season ended in the name of the Brazilian Eric Granado, already a great protagonist of the day with his previous success in Race-1 on the Spanish circuit of Jerez de la Frontera. A Sunday therefore to remember not only for the one who boasts the highest number of victories in this category of electric motorcycles, a total of seven, but also for Lucio Cecchinello’s team, that is LCR E-Team.

In addition to the aforementioned encore by Granado, his teammate crossed the finish line behind the latter Miquel Pons, which in this way generated a double win for the team founded by the former Venetian driver. Finally, speaking of Italians, the third position of Mattia Casadei, who had instead closed Race-1 prematurely due to a crash generated by Alex Pons. At the same time, the lowest step of the MotoE podium once again bears the signature of an Italian, with the rider from Rimini taking over from the one obtained a few hours earlier by Matteo Ferrari. In this way, Granado inevitably ends the first round of the championship at the top of the general classification, waiting for the next appointment, in two weeks, on the French circuit of Le Mans.

MotoE – Spanish GP, Race-2: order of arrival



POS. PILOT TEAM RELEASES 1 Eric Granado LCR 2 Miquel Pons LCR +0.217 3 Mattia Casadei Pons +0.394 4 Dominique Aegerter Dynavolt +0.488 5 Hikari Okubo Avant +1.182 6 Matteo Ferrari Gresini +1.175 7 Jordi Torres Pons +2.701 8 Alex Escrig Tech3 +4.202 9 Niccolò Canepa WithU +5.471 10 Kevin Manfredi Octo Pramac +5.755 11 Xavi Fores Octo Pramac +7,061 12 Lukas Tulovic WithU +10.497 13 Kevin Zannoni SIC58 +10.880 14 Maria Herrera Aspar +18.274 15 Alessio Finello Gresini +26.463 16 Hector Garzo Tech3 Withdrawn 17 Yeray Ruiz Avintia Withdrawn 18 Marc Alcoba Aspar Withdrawn