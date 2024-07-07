MotoE is always a parenthesis… The MotoGP weekend was electrifying and there was no shortage of excitement and twists at the Sachsenring either. Crazy weather in both races, with rain delaying the start of Race 2, but Hector Garzo came out on top on both occasions. The Spaniard scored a double in Germany, also taking the lead in the world standings, which now sees him leading with a 25-point advantage over second-placed Mattia Casadei.

Race 1 was interrupted due to the fall of Eric Granado, who remained on the ground after an accident with Oscar Gutierrez (then penalized with a double Long Lap Penalty, but fell while serving the first) and was treated on the track. The Brazilian was then taken to the hospital for a check-up, but the accident was resolved with a sigh of relief. At the restart, no one was able to get the better of Garzo, who prevailed over Alessandro Zaccone, second at four tenths. Nicholas Spinelli completed the podium.

Garzo again in Race 2, which started with a significant delay due to the heavy rain that began to fall on the Sachsenring track a few minutes before the start. Starting with more than an hour of delay, the second heat was even more dominant for the Spaniard from the Dynavolt team, who inflicted three and a half seconds on Nicholas Spinelli, second. Jordi Torres closed the podium, while Alessandro Zaccone, second in Race 1, did not go beyond fifth position.

Complicated weekend for Mattia Casadei, who arrived at the Sachsenring as the championship leader. The reigning world champion, however, ran into two not particularly satisfying races: ninth in both heats, he lost the lead and now arrives in Austria, the next MotoE event, as a pursuer, 25 points behind Garzo.