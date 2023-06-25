Holland smiles at Matteo Ferrari, absolute ruler of the MotoE weekend. The veteran of the all-electric category won both races held in Assen and the one-two victory this weekend allows him to go on vacation with a gap closed from the leader. Championship leader Jordi Torres could only settle for second position in both Race 1 and Race 2, remaining in the lead but seeing his lead reduced to just 8 points.

As always, the MotoE gives us extremely hard-fought races and in the first heat we saw Ferrari and Torres separated by six tenths on the finish line, where the Gresini standard-bearer outwitted the competition. Rounding out the podium is Randy Krummenacher, third, nine tenths behind the winner. The group of the top three was enclosed in less than a second and made the difference over the rest of the group. Mattia Casadei remained off the podium in fourth position, but two seconds behind his compatriot and winner.

So did the other Italians: Andrea Mantovani finished in fifth position, while Nicholas Spinelli and Kevin Zannoni finished in ninth and tenth position respectively. Twelfth place for Alessandro Zaccone ahead of Kevin Manfredi. Alessio Finello, 15th, and Luca Salvadori, 16th are more delayed.

In Race 2 it was still a battle between Ferrari and Torres, with the Gresini team driver winning in the sprint by just 78 thousandths. The fight for success was great, with the two world championship contenders separated by nothing at the checkered flag. They made the difference in the second heat too, edging more than a second and a half away from the third, which this time was Mattia Casadei.

The Pons team rider took advantage of Andrea Mantovani’s crash on the last lap, who slipped when he was third in the final stages. However, there is a lot of Italy in the top 10: in addition to the two on the podium, Kevin Zannoni finished sixth ahead of Alessandro Zaccone and Nicholas Spinelli, seventh and eighth respectively. Kevin Manfredi completed the group of 10 behind Krummenacher, ninth after the podium in Race 1. Alessio Finello 13th, while Luca Salvadori also slipped.