How do you combine excellence in sport with sustainability? Ducati explains it, which has embraced the electric project and from this season will be the sole supplier of the MotoE. In the setting of the Vallelunga racetrack, the Bolognese brand and Enel, the main sponsor of the all-electric category of the world championship, officially presented the 2023 season of what this year is a real world championship.

The era of Energica is over and now the Ducati era is beginning, which has set itself one step further in the union between sustainability and speed, one of the main characteristics of motorcycling. The challenge began some time ago, when the project to bring its first electric motorcycle onto the track was launched in Borgo Panigale. However, the challenge was far from simple, a solution had to be found that looked at the environment but without distorting the essence of Ducati.

And here it is, the Ducati V21L, the first electric motorcycle produced in the Bologna factory, an all-Italian pride, a goal achieved by Borgo Panigale which is not just a black and white project, but a real reality. The new MotoE has already hit the track, the first official tests took place just this month in Jerez de la Frontera and the riders’ first impressions were more than positive. First step, done.

MotoE Launch Day Photo by: MotoE

This was told by the CEO of Ducati Motor, Claudio Domenicali, who in Vallelunga recounted Ducati’s first challenges in the electric field: “Having 18 riders on the track at the same time with different needs and riding styles represents a great opportunity for Ducati to study what could become the character of a future electric Ducati. The first tests in Jerez went very well. Despite the unfavorable weather, the feedback on the bike from the riders and teams was very good, with the new unofficial circuit record. Ducati has never built such a large number of prototypes and this too represents a challenge within a challenge for us”.

The first big step has been taken and now only the test bench for the race is missing, so we will have to wait until May, when the first race of the Ducati era will be held at Le Mans. On the occasion of the presentation of the new era of the electric championship, Domenicali was able to tell in more detail the birth and development of the project, a real team effort, created specifically to grow the championship and the Ducati passion: “The The decision to participate in the MotoE World Championship as sole supplier of the bikes is a milestone in the Ducati strategy. In fact, electrification, together with the introduction of carbon neutral fuels for internal combustion engines (e-fuel), will be necessary to reduce Ducati’s carbon footprint and allow us to achieve our long-term sustainability goals. However, every true Ducati is above all emotion, so it is very important to manage this transition with extreme care, taking care to maintain the sporty character and fun-to-ride characteristics of each Borgo Panigale bike”.

“It was a complex project, but we decided to make it practical, but we wanted to develop the best electric motorcycle ever produced,” continues the Ducati CEO. “It was challenging and the competition pushes you to push the limits. We have built a team with different skills, perhaps Ducati is the best in the world in this sense at building high-profile teams. Electrification is one of the solutions, but we wanted to keep the racing spirit. We have looked for people who are closely related to the university environment, so we have a very young team with a guide who has a lot of experience. But he is surrounded by young people. There are also many women in this project, which is interesting for us because it also offers a lot of variety in our sport. And then a curiosity, every electric Ducati has been baptized with a woman’s name!”.

MotoE Photo by: Lorenza D’Adderio

But you know, the motorsport elite has always been the forerunner of the technological advances that we can take advantage of on a daily basis. What is taken on the road passes through the track, so a question arises spontaneously. Will an electric Ducati soon be on sale for customers? Domenicali goes too far arguing that the project has already been born. Surely it will have to be developed and there is no hope of being able to use it in the short term.

But in Borgo Panigale they are already working to bring the MotoE on the road: “The idea is there, even if not in the short or medium term. Speaking of riding ease and taste, I’d say that the Ducati motorcycle is ready. I personally tested it at Mugello and, although I’m not a fast rider like the guys involved in the world championship, I can say that after a few minutes you forget what you’re driving and concentrate on the usual things, trajectories, throttle opening , braking”.

The search for a compromise between innovation and the nature of the brand is what Ducati cares most about: “Obviously in the future, those who buy an electric Ducati will need to have the same sensations and riding pleasure as those who own an internal combustion Ducati. The biggest stumbling block is the development of batteries, because for road use you need to look for less power. But we are already working in this direction, we already have a Ducati MotoE prototype in addition to the one we will see in action on the track in 2023″.