Everything seemed easy for Jordi Torres, who had his first match point of the season in Barcelona, ​​but the party is postponed to Misano, where the last round of the MotoE will be held. In fact, on the Catalan circuit, the defending champion was outwitted in both races by Mattia Casadei, who is the new championship leader with his second place in Race 1 and the stratospheric victory in Race 2.

All-Italian triumph at Montmelo, with Andrea Mantovani triumphing in Race 1, beating Casadei himself on the last lap, after a close fight. The Ferrarese prevailed by just 0.044s over his compatriot, who came close to success and then remained second. On the podium with the two Italian riders is Hector Garzo, just under two tenths behind.

“Medal of wood” for Matteo Ferrari in Race 1, who finished in front of Nicolas Spinelli, fifth. Only seventh Jordi Torres. So the other Italians: Alessandro Zaccone is ninth and Kevin Manfedi tenth. Eleventh position for Kevin Zannoni. Alessio Finello is fifteenth.

In Race 2 Casadei takes his revenge and achieves the success that takes him to the top of the championship with a discrete advantage over Torres, who was forced to retire. The bearer Pons mocks Andrea Mantovani at the finish line, second at 72 thousandths. All-Italian podium in the afternoon heat, with Nicolas Spinelli in third position.

Garzo, third in the morning, is fourth ahead of Matteo Ferrari, who closes Race 2 in fifth position. So are the other Italians: Kevin Zannoni is seventh and Alessandro Zaccone is eighth. The twelfth position is for Kevin Manfredi, with Alessio Finello fifteenth.