MotoE – Austrian GP: order of arrival Race 1 (the first 5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Matthias Casadei HP Pons Los40 11:37,993 2 Eric Granado LCR E-Team +1.218 3 Kevin Zannoni SIC58 Racing Team +1.382 4 Hector Garzo Dynavolt Intact GP +1.466 5 Jordi Torres Openbank Aspar +4.114

Race 1, the Ferrari disaster

The weekend of the Austrian Grand Prix starts in the best possible way especially for the Italian colours, thanks to the pole position signed by Kevin Zannoni, for the first time in his career in front of everyone on the starting grid in MotoE. Behind the driver of the SIC58 Squadra Corse team is his compatriot Mattia Casadei, with the Brazilian Eric Granado completing the front row of the Red Bull Ring; the very small gaps that separate the South American from the driver from Cesena should be underlined, separated by only 53 thousandths of a second. At the start of race 1 Zannoni also manages to maintain the lead after an excellent start, with Granado instead leaping into second position on Casadei at the braking point for the first corner. In the following lap, and in the same point, the Romagna rider gets back behind Zannoni, who however commits a mistake on lap 3, relegating in one fell swoop from the first step of the virtual podium to fourth place. In all of this he takes full advantage of it Matthew Ferrari, who does the exact opposite of his compatriot, taking the top of the rankings ahead of Casadei and Granado. The ranking situation remains stable untillast lapand more precisely up to curve 7. Thanks to the potential victory, Ferrari has the great opportunity to equalize Jordi Torres in the championship standings in the third from last round of the championship, but right at the climax he loses control of the bike, ending up in the gravel and giving away the victory to Casadei, in his second success of the season. The mistake, among other things, allows Torres to extend his lead in the championship on Ferrari, distancing the Rimini rider by 26 points despite his 5th place in the race. In this way, Zannoni finishes in third position, thus conquering his first podium in MotoE.

MotoE – Austrian GP: order of arrival Race 2 (the first 5)

POS. PILOT TEAM TIME/GAP 1 Matthias Casadei HP Pons Los40 11:37.686 2 Matthew Ferrari Felo Gresini +0.077 3 Kevin Zannoni SIC58 Racing Team +0.373 4 Michael Pons LCR E-Team +2.158 5 Hector Garzo Dynavolt Intact +2.246

Race 2, Casadei scores an encore in the Italian hat-trick

For Ferrari, the victory also slipped away in Race 2, but this time in a less heavy way than the crash on the last lap of Race 1. In fact, the Gresini team driver crossed the finish line in second position, but only 77 thousandths of a second by Casadei, who in this way, at the photo finish, conquers two victories out of two races held at the Red Bull Ring. For Italy there is above all the great satisfaction of a completely tricolor podium thanks to the 3rd place of Kevin Zannoni, who after the same position achieved in race 1 replies ahead of Pons, Garzo and Torres, who maintains the leadership of the championship two rounds from the end of the season.

League standings (Top-5)

POS. PILOT TEAM POINTS 1 Jordi Torres Openbank Aspar 189 2 Matthias Casadei HP Pons Los40 174 3 Matthew Ferrari Felo Gresini 173 4 Hector Garzo Dynavolt Intact 146 5 Randy Krummenacher Dynavolt Intact 137

Next appointment

Together with the MotoGP and all the cadet categories of the latter, namely Moto2 and Moto3, the MotoE will also be present in Barcelona in first weekend of September, from Friday 1 to Sunday 3. For the penultimate test season, potentially decisive for the assignment of the world title given the 15 points that separate Torres from Casadei (as well as 16 from Ferrari), all the tests and races will take place on the Montmelò circuit, where the Catalan Grand Prix.