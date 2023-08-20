Italy is great at the Red Bull Ring, where it imposes itself in the MotoE and makes the Hymn of Mameli resound both in Race 1 and in Race 2. Mattia Casadei triumphs, signing the first one-two in the all-electric category and approaches in the general standings, going over Matteo Ferrari and becoming the direct follower of the leader Jordi Torres. Italian triumph especially in the second heat, where Casadei, Ferrari and Zannoni compete for victory, completing an all-Italian podium.

The reigning champion and classification leader limits the damage in a weekend that always sees him off the podium, but maintains the record with 189 points, even if he has to watch his back from the Italian from team Pons, who is now appearing at the appointment in Barcelona with a gap of 15 points. The one who wastes instead is Matteo Ferrari, who slips in Race 1 when he is in the lead, but redeems himself in Race 2 with second position. However, the Gresini driver is third, 16 lengths behind the leader.

In fact, in Race 1, Ferrari seems to have everything in control but wastes it and ends up in the gravel a few corners from the finish, handing the victory to Mattia Casadei. Great disappointment for the Gresini standard-bearer, who thus sees his gap in the championship increase to 26 points. Indeed, in the first heat, Jordi Torres is fifth but collects points that prove to be precious for increasing his lead in the standings.

However, the Spaniard did not keep up with the first four in front of him, with Casadei winning ahead of Eric Granado, second with a good gap. The HP driver Pons Los40 in fact has good control over his pursuer and manages to cross the finish line with a margin, after having had the road clear due to the crash of Ferrari. To complete the podium is Kevin Zannoni, who started from pole position and third at the checkered flag. The driver of the Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse team mocks Hector Garzo at the finish line, fourth.

Miquel Pons is sixth ahead of Alessandro Zaccone, who in turn precedes Mika Perez. Kevin Manfredi and Tito Rabat close the top 10, ninth and tenth respectively. So are the other Italians: Nicholas Spinelli is 13th and Alessio Finello is 14th, Matteo Ferrari returns to the track but finishes 16th without collecting any points. Andrea Mantovani crashes without having completed the first lap.

The Redl Bull Ring inspires Mattia Casadei, who also achieves success in Race 2, this time without crashes. The HP Pons Los40 rider keeps the two fierce compatriots behind him who accompany him on the podium and scores the double. Ferrari makes mistakes once, but not twice, in the afternoon heat he redeems himself and is second at the finish line, after having tried to undermine Casadei. The Gresini team veteran passes under the checkered flag with a difference of only 77 thousandths and precedes Kevin Zannoni, who started from pole and third again.

Jordi Torres ends the weekend with a sixth position, which increases in the morning thanks to the crash by Ferrari but sees the advantage reduced by both the Gresini driver and Casadei with a lackluster Race 2. In fact, in front of Torres we find Miquel Pons and Hector Garzo, fourth and fifth respectively. In a race where there are no retired riders, Randy Krummenacher is seventh and precedes Hikari Okubo, eighth. Rounding out the top 10 are Andrea Mantovani, ninth after the crash in the morning, and Kevin Manfredi, tenth. So are the other Italians: Nicholas Spinelli is 13th and Alessio Finelli is 16th.