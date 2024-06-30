Saturday in Assen was… Electric! As usual, MotoE inaugurated the weekend’s races with intense heats that left people in suspense until the checkered flag. In Race 1 Hector Garzo won, while in Race 2 Alessandro Zaccone got the better of his rivals. Uphill start for the reigning champion Mattia Casadei, who fell in the morning heat and eighth in the afternoon one.

Contending for the victory in Race 1 were the Spaniard from the Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE team and the Italian from the Tech3 team. Zaccone led for most of the race, but then had to settle for second place at the finish line after being overtaken by Garzo at the end. Only later, the Tech3 rider was disqualified for irregular tire pressure, so the podium changed. Oscar Gutierrez, initially third, moved up to second position. Spanish hat-trick with Jordi Torres in third position.

Race 2 was Alessandro Zaccone’s redemption. The Tech3 team rider dominated and won with almost two seconds ahead of Oscar Gutierrez, second. The Spaniard fought during the race with Hector Garzo, then opening a gap on the last lap and relegating the Spaniard to third position.

Not a brilliant weekend for Mattia Casadei: in Race 1, the championship leader found himself involved in a contact with Andrea Mantovani on the first lap and ended up out of the race. The reigning champion tried to redeem himself in Race 2, but was unable to go beyond eighth place. Despite a complicated weekend, Casadei maintained the championship lead, remaining ahead of Kevin Zannoni (13th in Race 1 and 7th in Race 2).