Motocross | In Vantaa, the World Championship Motocross saw a French party

The World Motocross competition in Vantaa ended with Romain Febvre’s party.

Profit and the second place was enough for a French driver To Romain Febvre for the weekend’s overall win. The man had a tough fight and won the second start Jorge Prado with.

The audience found the place, especially on a sunny Sunday, so well that the organizer had to close the gates after the maximum limit of 5,500 spectators defined by the authorities was reached.

Febvre, 31, gave his all and was able to win the gp. For the driver who works as a factory driver for Kawasaki, the weekend was extremely successful.

“Good weekend. My speed was enough every time I went to the track. I felt at one with my bike. It’s all about self-confidence, and I also had a successful start,” Febvre said.

Drivers liked Vantaa’s one-and-a-half-kilometer long track, although there were hardly any overtaking opportunities due to the narrowness of the track.

“When the start is even, you can’t really overtake. In the second start I tried a few times and already got alongside, but I just couldn’t pass. However, I knew my position was enough to win the GP, so in the last couple of laps there were a few mistakes when crossing the jumps.”

Prado, who finished second, also regretted the same thing.

“It was easy to get used to the track, but driving hard was another matter.”

Best Finn, as expected Jere Haavistowho in the 13th place of the second race, achieved the best position of his career in the MXGP series.

Haavisto has been undefeated at home, but the 24-year-old still has a long way to go to the international top.

There are still six races left in the MXGP series.