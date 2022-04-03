The GasGas Spaniard wins the MXGP Portugal GP after first place in race1 and second place in race2 behind Tim Gajser
Jorge Prado (GasGas) has broken the dominance of Tim Gajser (Honda). After three successes of the reigning World Champion in as many seasonal events, the Spaniard has hit the mark in Portugal, in Agueda, hitting an important victory in terms of classification and morale. With these premises, the Trentino GP, scheduled for Sunday in Pietramurata, promises challenges and entertainment.
gajser suddenly
–
In race 1 the Iberian of the De Carli team had won by remaining in the lead from start to finish. In race 2 he tried to reiterate the concept, but Gajser prevented him with a sudden overtake on lap 7 as he exited a left-hand corner. In any case, Prado only needed the place of honor to win the Grand Prix and gain two points over his opponent in the general. The world champion in charge, for his part, in the last fraction did not administer as he did in the initial race and, on the contrary, he started from the starting gate with the idea (concretized!) Of attacking as soon as possible. In the championship the two are now separated by 21 points. 3rd of the heats Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) who at the last undermined Prado. 3rd of the day instead a concrete Brian Bogers, 2nd and 4th of heat. “I’m not entirely happy with my driving – Prado said at the end of the GP – but I can still be happy with the result.” 10th and 8th in the race, Alberto Forato got 9th overall.
mx2, vialle is repeated
–
After signing the success in the third round of the season in Argentina, Tom Vialle (Ktm) offered an encore in MX2, earning 10 points over Jago Geerts (Yamaha) in the overall. After winning race 1, the young Frenchman finished 2nd in the final heat, just behind the Belgian – world leader – who crashed at the opening and then finished 9th. The Belgian ended the day in 3rd place behind Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki), 2nd and 4th in the heats. 6th of the day Andrea Adamo (Honda, 5th and 6th in the races), very brilliant in the first laps of race 1, while Mattia Guadagnini – 12th and 5th in the two partials at the end of as many comebacks – concluded 8th.
mxgp rankings
–
The rankings after the Portuguese GP:
Race 1 MXGP 1. Jorge Prado (GasGas) in 34’59”835, 2. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) + 1”021, 3. Tim Gajser (GasGas) + 2”556
Race 2 MXGP 1. Tim Gajser (Honda) in 35’18”400, 2. Jorge Prado (GasGas) + 5”119, 3. Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) + 5”980
MXGP day ranking 1. Jorge Prado (GasGas) 47 pt., 2. Tim Gajser (Honda) 45 pt., 3. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) 40 pt.
MXGP Championship Standings 1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 186 pt., 2. Jorge Prado (GasGas) 165 pt., 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 144 pt.
Race 1 MX2 1. Tom Vialle (Ktm) in 35’34”370, 2. Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) + 1”422, 3. Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) + 17”796
Race 2 MX2 1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) in 35’26”631, 2. Tom Vialle (Ktm) + 5”476, 3. Kevin Horgmo (Kawasaki) + 7”587
MX2 Day Standings 1. Tom Vialle (Ktm) 47 pt., 2. Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) 40 pt., 3. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 37 pt.
MX2 Championship Standings 1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 174 pt., 2. Tom Vialle (Ktm) 158 pt., 3. Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) 132 pt.
