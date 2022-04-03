Jorge Prado (GasGas) has broken the dominance of Tim Gajser (Honda). After three successes of the reigning World Champion in as many seasonal events, the Spaniard has hit the mark in Portugal, in Agueda, hitting an important victory in terms of classification and morale. With these premises, the Trentino GP, scheduled for Sunday in Pietramurata, promises challenges and entertainment.

In race 1 the Iberian of the De Carli team had won by remaining in the lead from start to finish. In race 2 he tried to reiterate the concept, but Gajser prevented him with a sudden overtake on lap 7 as he exited a left-hand corner. In any case, Prado only needed the place of honor to win the Grand Prix and gain two points over his opponent in the general. The world champion in charge, for his part, in the last fraction did not administer as he did in the initial race and, on the contrary, he started from the starting gate with the idea (concretized!) Of attacking as soon as possible. In the championship the two are now separated by 21 points. 3rd of the heats Glenn Coldenhoff (Yamaha) who at the last undermined Prado. 3rd of the day instead a concrete Brian Bogers, 2nd and 4th of heat. “I’m not entirely happy with my driving – Prado said at the end of the GP – but I can still be happy with the result.” 10th and 8th in the race, Alberto Forato got 9th overall.