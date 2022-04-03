The GasGas Spaniard wins and recovers five points in the standings to Tim Gajser, third. Behind Prado is Bogers. MX2: Guadagnini starts well then crashes and ruins the race

Francesco Dragonetti – Milan

The fourth round of the Motocross World Championship in Agueda (Portugal) opens in the sign of Jorge Prado who, with the third victory of the heats of the season, gnaws five points from Tim Gajser in the championship standings.

I always go to the head – The Spaniard, leading from the first to the last meter, in the initial heat of the MXGP has no difficulty: he has to beware only of Brian Bogers (Husqvarna), 2nd on the finish line and always kept at a safe distance, around 3 seconds. Behind them is Tim Gajser (Honda), author of a routine race given his conspicuous advantage over his rivals in the championship. The Slovenian, initially sixth ahead of Maxime Renaux (Yamaha, his first pursuer on the eve of this GP), passes 3rd under the checkered flag not before attempting to hook up with Bogers. Tenth Alberto Forato. See also Novak Djokovic may be at the ATP 500 in Dubai, which does not require vaccinations

mx2 in avenue – In the first four laps of MX2 everything happens. The GasGas of Mattia Guadagnini appears at the head of the first corner but the Venetian crashes after a few meters when landing a jump, falls and starts again from the bottom. Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) takes the lead in front of the Sicilian Andrea Adamo (Honda), then overtaken by Tom Vialle (Ktm) who on the fourth lap gains the first position to keep it up to the finish. Shortly before this action, championship leader Jago Geerts (Yamaha) had crashed and ended up on the edge of the points and then climbed up to ninth place. Behind Vialle, Haarup and Kay De Wolf (Husqvarna) completed the top 3. Fifth Adamo, Guadagnini 12th, also crashed on the eleventh of 19 laps.

motocross, rankings – These are the results and the rankings after race-1 of the Portuguese GP.

Race 1 MXGP 1. Jorge Prado (GasGas) in 34’59”835, 2. Brian Bogers (Husqvarna) + 1”021, 3. Tim Gajser (Honda) + 2”556 See also SBK | The SCQ is here, the new Pirelli tire for the Superpole Race

MXGP Championship 1. Tim Gajser (Honda) 161 pt; 2. Jorge Prado (GasGas) 153; 3. Maxime Renaux (Yamaha) 134.

Race 1 MX2 1. Tom Vialle (Ktm) in 35’34”370; 2. Mikkel Haarup (Kawasaki) + 1”422; 3. Kay de Wolf (Husqvarna) + 17”796.

MX2 Championship 1. Jago Geerts (Yamaha) 149; 2. Tom Vialle (Ktm) 136; 3. Simon Langenfelder (GasGas) 118.