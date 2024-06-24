The Ducati Desmo450 MX dominates the fourth round of the Italian Pro-Prestige MX1 Motocross Championship thanks to the successes of Alessandro Lupino and Tony Cairoli. The eight-time Italian Champion conquered the red plate reserved for the leader of the classification, giving the Desmo450 MX its first overall victory. The nine-time world champion contributed to writing another unforgettable page in the history of Ducati Corse Offroad with a victory in race 1 on his debut aboard the Borgo Panigale bike.

In the first heat, on a track in extremely difficult conditions due to the very heavy rain that fell on the track since the early hours of the morning, Lupino and Cairoli took the lead thanks to a perfect start which saw them enter the first corner in first and second position. The two drivers led the race, alternating in the lead for seven laps, at the end of which the stewards displayed the red flag due to the prohibitive weather conditions. The ranking, frozen at the previous stage, therefore saw Cairoli as the winner ahead of Lupino.

Alessandro Lupino Photo by: Ducati Corse

The second stage saw a repeat of the Ducati riders’ lightning-fast start, with Lupino ahead of Cairoli. The race was based on a confrontation between the two, and at the end Alessandro Lupino narrowly prevailed and thus signed the second victory of the day for the Ducati Off-Road team and the Desmo 450 MX. Alessandro’s first and second place allowed him to win the overall ranking of the day, also taking him to the top of the championship standings, with two races to go. Lupino also won the Holeshot award.

The extreme conditions of the track during the first heat, and Tony’s participation in the Ponte a Egola race allowed Ducati engineers to collect other valuable data for the development of the Desmo450 MX, with a view to entering production in 2025.

The next round of the Italian Motocross Championship is scheduled from 31 August to 1 September on the Castiglione del Lago (PG) track. After a good holiday in the next few days, Alessandro Lupino and Tony Cairoli will resume an intense testing program in the months of July and August.