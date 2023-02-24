They seemed to have it so well organized, but even a double bottom in their stickered bus could not save two Dutch ‘motocross riders’ when they were stopped by the German police just before the Danish border last month. The catch: 144 kilos of amphetamines with a street value of about 1 million euros.

The German police already made the discovery on January 14 during a check on Grenzstraße in Ellund, near the border with Denmark, but only reported it this week in a press release. In Ellund, officers stopped an Opel Vivaro covered with motorsport stickers. There were two Dutch people on the bus, one aged 48 and another aged 70.

They indicated that they initially wanted to go to a motorcycle race in Denmark, but because of the bad weather conditions they planned to turn around and go back home. Police officers did not fully trust the story and allowed the cargo hold of the bus to be opened. In it they saw a dirt bike and motorsport clothing. So far nothing crazy, but a few things stood out: the youngest Dutchman had small feet, and the bus contained racing boots in shoe size 48. The police also found cans with fuel that was not suitable for the dirt bike next to it. See also End of the vaccination centers: The really last injection

Bottom plate

Strange, the officers thought. They increasingly suspected that something was wrong and had a drug dog come from the main customs office in Kiel. Once it arrived, the dog caught on and the van was checked more closely. When inspecting the floor, the agents found a bottom plate that did not originally belong in the bus.

In a room under the glued floor, the German police eventually found seven large plastic bags with 144 kilos of amphetamines, speed in the vernacular. The German authorities estimate that the street value of the found lot is around 1 million euros. “You don’t find such quantities every day,” says spokesman Hanspeter Schwartz of the police in Flensburg, Germany. He speaks of ‘professional drug smugglers’ who wanted to bring speed to Scandinavia.

The two Dutchmen have been arrested and are still detained. Spokesman Schwartz does not know where they live in the Netherlands. The smuggling suspects will be tried in Germany, he reports. When that will happen is not yet known. See also Pope apologizes for suffering indigenous boarding schools

Watch our news videos in the playlist below: