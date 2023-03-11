On the occasion of the opening of the world and national motocross championships, Confindustria ANCMA returns to turn the spotlight on the phenomenon of the motocross bike trade of illicit origin. After launching an awareness campaign supported by the protagonists of the reference industry in 2021, the Associazione Nazionale Ciclo Motociclo Accessori is once again urging enthusiasts of studded wheels to pay the utmost attention in the face of suspicious and disproportionate discounts, attractive offers promoted on the web and vehicles new sold below cost.

Maximum attention

In a press release also signed by GASGAS, Honda RedMoto, Husqvarna Motorcycles, KTM, Kawasaki and Yamaha, ANCMA underlines the fraudulent mechanism that is allegedly hidden behind the offers of easy savings proposed by some dishonest sellers, or triangulations likely implemented by unscrupulous operators to evade VAT by circumventing European legislation. A criminal scaffolding which, only last year, led to the arrest and conviction of three criminals at the end of an investigation conducted by the Guardia di Finanza. The message of the association of motorcycle manufacturers and distributors is aimed above all at informing users about the risks and legal consequences deriving from the purchase of motorcycles in the context of opaque and criminal systems, which fuel tax fraud and unfair competition. Hence ANCMA’s invitation to lovers of studded wheels to contact only the network of official dealers present in the area.