It was an unexpected and tragic end to a day of rest, barbecue and relaxed chat between friends. A 52-year-old lawyer was killed by a shot in the head in a villa in Villa Elisa in the middle of the afternoon and in front of one of his three 11-year-old daughters.

It occurred -according to the main line of investigation- in an attempted assault by motorcycle jets and the victim would have attempted some kind of resistance. For this reason, he was executed almost at point-blank range in the park of the property located at 28 and 409 of that town belonging to the La Plata party.

Eduardo Chantada, advisor to the National Congress and a member of the Kirchnerist group La Cámpora, went to spend Sunday at the house of a fellow activist in that residential area in the north of the Buenos Aires capital with his three daughters aged 11, 8 and 7 years.

In the extended after-dinner tragedy struck. “Everybody to the floor. This is an assault!”The diners were surprised by at least two people who got off a motorcycle and took advantage of the fact that the entrance gate to the house was unlocked and ajar.

Eduardo Chantada (52), lawyer and leader of La Cámpora, assassinated by motochorros in La Plata.

According to the reconstruction carried out by the prosecutor Juan Cruz Condomí Alcorta, the attackers distributed the roles: one was controlling a group that was near the exit and another went to the interior to look for the loot.

It would have been at that moment when he crossed paths with or ran into Chantada, who was leaving the premises of the home. The reason for the shooting is unclear. Although it is presumed that he may have tried a resistance.

A witness said he heard the alleged thief yell at the lawyer: “Drop to the floor and stay still”. Just a few moments later the detonation was heard. And immediately a second shot.

After that incident, the attackers ran through the same place where they had entered and escaped on the motorcycle. The complaint does not record the lack of valuables or money. That is to say: they killed and did not take anything from the place.

Chantada was lying on the grass. One of the bullets entered the area of ​​the neck. In a SAME ambulance they transferred him to the San Roque hospital in Gonnet, but the guard could not save his life.

This Tuesday in Courts they said that there are still no clues about the criminals. That a security camera scan of the area began to establish whether in any footage the arrival or flight of the couple who attacked on a motorcycle can be seen.

Chantada was advisor to a legislator from the Frente de Todos in the Chamber of Deputies. He had a residence in the Federal Capital but frequently traveled to Villa Elisa to meet with leaders of La Cámpora. In that residential area of ​​La Plata live several leaders of that sector of the alliance that governs the Nation and the Province.

The house where he was killed is occupied by another representative of that organization who works in the national Ministry of Agriculture. And it is only 200 meters from the residence of the province’s Community Development Minister, Andrés “Cuervo” Larroque.

In the last hours, from the official website of La Cámpora, they fired Chantada. “Goodbye Octopus !. With immense pain we dismissed a militant, a brave man. Defender of humble families, the scammed, the marginalized”Reads the headline of the post, which is accompanied by several photos of the murdered leader.

At Condomí Alcorta’s office, for the moment, they rule out any other motivation for the homicide that is not an attempted robbery. “We have no elements to infer otherwise. And everything indicates that the lawyer tried to protect his daughter or resist the theft. Or both, and that’s why they killed him ”, sources of the investigation confided to Clarion.

