An officer of the Buenos Aires Police died today when facing the shooting with two criminals who approached him at the door of his house in the town of Moreno, in the west of the Buenos Aires suburbs.

The victim was identified as Héctor Gabriel Quiroga, 41, who was serving at the 6th police station. de Moreno and was also a guard at the local hospital.

According to what was reported to Clarín by police sources, the young policeman was dressed in civilian clothes, since it was his day off and he was approached by two subjects who were mobilizing on a motorcycle when he arrived at his home.

Quiroga’s wife reported that when she arrived at her home, her husband was surprised by the criminals who try to rob him and an armed confrontation breaks out. As a result of the shooting, the policeman was hit twice in the chest.

The incident occurred after nine o’clock at night this Saturday at the corner of Larreta and El Gorrión, and according to the information provided by the police, Quiroga died at the scene from injuries received.

The police ordered a Bolt operation in the area to try to locate the two criminals who were mobilizing on a black motorcycle, one of them dressed in a red and white jacket, who was possibly injured during the confrontation.