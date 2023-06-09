Motho Express offers service packages for medium and large companies in the city of Maringá, Paraná

From a gap in the delivery market in medium-sized cities, then motoboy Willians Morais decided to create his own logistics platform, Motho Express, in 2021, in the city of Maringá (PR). The business was so successful that the company’s revenue grew 823% in 2 years.

The company went from earnings of BRL 26,000 in 2021 to BRL 240,000 in 2023 (this year’s result includes contracts already signed, without considering new customers). Motho Express’s projection is that revenues will rise to R$ 300,000 this year, with the acquisition of new contracts.

“We have Lalamove and Log as major delivery players in Brazil. At the time, I realized that they did what I would like to do, but they only served capital”said Williams to the Power360.

Motho Express currently has 47 customers, 20 of which are repeat customers who use the platform every day. Operating in Maringá, which has around 450,000 inhabitants, the business is in the process of structuring to expand to another 6 cities, which have the same housing capacity as the municipality in Paraná.

Read the list of cities that should receive the services:

Campo Mourao (PR);

Cascavel (PR);

Dourados (MS);

Foz do Iguaçu (PR);

Londrina (PR);

Presidente Prudente (SP).

The delivery platform offers 3 delivery modes: “app for emergency deliveries”, “km recharge” It is “logistic system”.

The emergency delivery option is aimed at people who need the service on specific occasions. Already in “km recharge”indicated for small businesses, the customer purchases a mileage package, which can be used for up to 6 months.

“With R$95.50, the user buys 90km and has drivers available. It is possible to adapt our tool to our client’s business model”says Williams.

The modality “logistic system” is aimed at companies with greater demand for the service, such as distribution companies and construction warehouses, which make many deliveries every day.

Motho Express has 3 employees and 23 partner drivers. Motoboys registered on the platform receive a commission for each race, whose amounts are passed on 3 times a month: always on the 1st, 10th and 20th of each month.

“Our model allows motoboys to work with 2 delivery apps at the same time. As we do not transport food, only products, we have a longer time to make the collections, from 40 minutes to 1 hour. They can make the collections and in the meantime make their private deliveries”he says.

X-ray