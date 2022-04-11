He said goodbye to MotoGP last November in Valencia and since then he has really started having fun: Danilo Petrucci dived into the Dakar, where he won the fifth stage on his debut becoming the first MotoGP rider to win both in the world championship. prototypes that in the most famous Rally Raid in the world. But once back from Arabia it is time to get back on track. America awaited him, where a new adventure was about to begin.

With Ducati he decided to launch into MotoAmerica, flying overseas to have fun in the most famous championship in the United States and continue racing without experiencing the pressure of MotoGP. In Austin, the AMA and the world championship met, with the first at his seasonal debut and the second at his fourth round. Petrux found many friendly faces at COTA, but his commitment was elsewhere, in the championship that last year was dominated by Jake Gagne, the reigning champion who wanted to pick up where he had finished.

Race winner Danilo Petrucci, Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Photo by: Brian J. Nelson

The American, however, had not reckoned with Petrucci, who won the first heat on the Panigale. Ready, go, the rider from Terni started his American dream with a victory. Gagne was betrayed by a technical problem on the starting grid and the Ducati rider recognized with great honesty that perhaps it would be difficult to win with his rival on the track. But racing is also this and Petrux was able to take advantage of it, to immediately accomplish the feat: with his success in Race 1 he became the first rider to have won in MotoGP, Dakar and MotoAmerica.

Evidently, however, it was not enough: Danilo wanted to repeat the feat the next day too. After dominating the heats on Saturday, the rider from Terni took the lead on Sunday, going to win alone with an advantage of well over five seconds over second, Mathew Scholtz. Nothing to do therefore for Jake Gagne, who had to settle for the lowest step of the podium.

MotoGP gave us the Inno de ‘Mameli with the victory of Enea Bastianini, the tricolor flag was also waving in Moto2 thanks to the first success of Tony Arbolino, while in Moto3 the Italian success was shortly missed. But if it is true that there is no two without three, Danilo Petrucci took care of completing the hat-trick, who played our hymn to COTA twice. Difficult circuits will arrive, which Petrux does not know, the season will be complicated, but the American dream is only at the beginning …