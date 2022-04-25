Really incredible what happened in the last weekend on the circuit of Road Atlantaseat of the second seasonal appointment of MotoAmerica. A weekend that actually started with third success on three overall races of Danilo Petrucci, therefore author of a hat-trick on his absolute debut in the US category after the victories previously achieved in Austin. The Umbrian driver of the Ducatitaken very well at the start on the occasion of Race-1had then chased the leader of the classification Jake Gagne, at least until the reigning Yamaha champion was the protagonist of a crash during the 6th lap, which then opened the doors to success for Petrucci.

Former MotoGP rider @ Petrux9 kept to his winning ways after two @Medallia Superbike wins at COTA. The Warhorse @ hsbk1 Racing Ducati NYC rider won again at @RoadAtlanta and to say that he is enjoying his new racing life in MotoAmerica would be an understatement. pic.twitter.com/BDZTZybTk0 – MotoAmerica (@MotoAmerica) April 23, 2022

All good then for the Italian, able to hoist the Italian flag again on American soil, at least until the appointment with Race-2never really started for the 31-year-old from Terni: the episode that put the word ‘end’ to his participation in the event was a sensational electric blackout of the circuit, which took place just before the green light. As explained by the number 9 in a tweet after the conclusion of the race, won by Gagne himself, “By dint of standing still with the engines running on the starting grid, the engine water has boiled, and we have broken the engine“.

An unprecedented episode that infuriated the winner of 2 races in MotoGP, who added further comments on his official social profile: “What happened is embarrassing today – continued Petrucci – in 25 years of racing I have never seen them stop because the circuit has no current. I don’t want to criticize anyone, neither the MotoAmerica championship nor the circuit. I just want to believe this was one episode in a million. I’m just very angry because I lost a race for an amazing thing. But that’s my life, it’s always been a sliding doors, and that’s what keeps me alive. It is not exciting to wait for the plane for two hours, it is exciting to jump on the train at the last moment, and this championship will be very exciting ”.