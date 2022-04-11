There could not have been a more fabulous debut for Danilo Petrucci in his new US venture in MotoAmerica Superbikewhere the Umbrian driver won with ben two wins in the first two rounds of the championship, moreover to his absolute debut in the stars and stripes category. Riding the Ducati Panigale V4R of the Warhorse HSBK Racing team, the 31-year-old achieved success in Race-1 in Austin, repeating himself with an encore in the next round of Race-2. In this way, the Italian contributed to an all-tricolor party in the United States, on the same Texan circuit as the scene of Enea Bastianini’s success in MotoGP, also with a Ducati.

In Race-1despite a not extremely exciting start, Petrucci managed to leap to the command of the race in just four laps, completing a comeback from 4th place which then launched him towards a solo victory. Moreover, in that same event, Petrux took advantage of the difficulties suffered by the defending champion in the best possible way Jake Gagne, forced to raise the white flag sensationally during the reconnaissance lap due to a technical problem accused to his Yamaha. A completely different story, however, in Race-2where the former Ducati rider in MotoGP had to deal with the South African Mathew Scholtz in a spectacular ‘hand-to-hand’ from which Petrucci came out the winner after a long and exciting battle, rewarded with the second consecutive success in the first two races of the season.

To increase the company from Terni there is also his brief preparation carried out before the start of the championship, with only 4 days of tests carried out between Portimao and Misano, in an early 2022 that had already seen him on the throne of the fifth stage of the Dakar. Beyond that, Petrucci is the third Italian ever to win in MotoAmerica Superbike by Lorenzo Zanetti, who had climbed to the top step of the podium in Indianapolis in 2020. Before them, in 1996, it was Alessandro Gramigni who won the category with two wins in Road America and Brainerd. No representative of the Beautiful country, however, he never managed to win a championship; the only exception is to be found in Ducati, stuck in the roll of honor in 1994 thanks to the Australian Troy Corser.