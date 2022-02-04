Finally it’s official: Danilo Petrucci he will take the first plane to the United States, because the championship awaits him there MotoAmerica. The rider from Terni, after his brilliant experience in Dakar – in which he also found a fantastic stage victory – has just made an agreement with Ducati, as the team from Borgo Panigale underlined.

Welcome back Petrux! Danilo Petrucci to make his debut in MotoAmerica Superbike on the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Panigale V4R. "So happy to come back to race with Ducati, special thanks to all the Ducati people who made this project possible!"

Petrux will drive a Panigale V4R with the colors of the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati NYC Team and will take the place of Loris Baz in which he will take the place of Loris Baz, who has returned to Superbike with Bonovo’s BMW. “I am delighted to be racing with Ducati again, and I would like to thank all the people at Ducati who made this project possible. I talked about it with Eraldo Ferracci at COTA last year and with all the management starting with Claudio Domenicali, Paolo Ciabatti, Gigi Dall’Igna and Davide Tardozzi, and they were really happy to have me back on board. I want to keep having fun and keep riding my bike, so I chose this project to have a new experience on the human side. I will be living in America, this is something new and exciting for me, I am very curious and eager to start“, These are the words of Petrucci.