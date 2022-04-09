The third free practice session of the Moto3 Grand Prix of the Americas gave a moment of apprehension when Alberto Surra was the victim of an accident that literally froze his blood.

The Snipers Team rider crashed on the opposite straight of the Austin track, giving life to a scary carom, with his Honda crashing into him after crashing into the barriers.

Immediate red flags, even if it was immediately realized that the Italian was conscious fortunately. In any case, he was transported by ambulance to the medical center of the Texan circuit, where a possible microfracture of a wrist was highlighted.

In general, however, his conditions are good and this is important given the great scare he had given.