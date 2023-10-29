Moto3 – Thai GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|32:45.207
|2
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|+0.266
|3
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|+0.359
|4
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|+0.382
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|+0.557
|6
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|+1,133
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|+1,288
|8
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|+1,307
|9
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|+1,413
|10
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|+1,455
|11
|Ivan Ortola
|Honda
|+1,468
|12
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|+2,337
|13
|Diogo Moreira
|GasGas
|+2,409
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|+6,497
|15
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|+6,663
Race report
Once again an exciting race in the Moto3 category, with many new features both in terms of the final result and, above all, for the evolution of the final ranking. In this last respect, the episode that gave an important turning point in favor of Jaume Masia occurred during the second roundwhen, due to a technical problem that occurred with the motorcycle of David Muñoz, Ayumu Sasaki failed to dodge the motorbike of the Spaniard, hitting him squarely. He was also involved in the fall Daniel Holgado, with the two riders thus losing ground on world championship leader Masià. While the Japanese had to withdraw from the race, although he restarted later (exactly like Muñoz), Holgado got up shortly after the accident, concluding a desperate and sensational comeback from 27th place to sixth final position. A masterful performance by the Iberian driver, now in third place in the world championship on equal merit with David Alonsohimself the author of a fight for victory to the death, and above all until the last lapwith Furusato, Veijer and Masià. From the quartet, always protagonists of overtaking and counter-overtaking, the Colombian from GasGas emerged victorious, with his fourth success of the season. Great joy, however, for Furusato and Veijer, 2nd and 3rd respectively but above all theirs first podium in his career. More disappointed, however, was Masià, who was fourth and consequently off the podium, but who with this placing still extends his lead 17 points the lead over Sasaki with three races to go, and to 25 on the Holgado-Alonso couple.
😱 SASAKI’S DOWN! 😱
He hit the back of @david64official after it looks like David had a mechanical problem! 💥#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/xqzTMxvrCK
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|230
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|213
|3
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|205
|4
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|205
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|191
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|157
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|131
|8
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|111
|9
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|105
|10
|David Munoz
|KTM
|102
|11
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|100
|12
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|97
|13
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|71
|14
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|67
|15
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|66
|16
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|56
|17
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|50
|18
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|42
|19
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|40
|20
|David Salvador
|KTM
|31
|21
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|30
|22
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|21
|23
|Andrea Migno
|KTM
|17
|24
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|12
|25
|Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|7
|26
|Lorenzo Fellon
|KTM
|6
|27
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|28
|Nicola Carraro
|Honda
|5
|29
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|4
|30
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|3
Next appointment
After three weekends of consecutive races, the MotoGP is now taking a well-deserved break. The return to the track, once again in Asia, will kick off the final sprint for another three consecutive weekends, starting from Malaysian Grand Prixscheduled from November 10th to 12th on the track of Sepang. An event to be followed with great attention especially as regards the developments of the world championship ranking, which may evolve further in the subsequent events in Qatar and Valencia.
#Moto3 #Thailand #Race #Alonso #wins #ahead #Furusato #Veijer #FormulaPassion