Moto3 – Thai GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 David Alonso GasGas 32:45.207 2 Taiyo Furusato Honda +0.266 3 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +0.359 4 Jaume Masia Honda +0.382 5 Deniz Öncü KTM +0.557 6 Daniel Holgado KTM +1,133 7 Matteo Bertelle Honda +1,288 8 Riccardo Rossi Honda +1,307 9 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +1,413 10 Kaito Toba Honda +1,455 11 Ivan Ortola Honda +1,468 12 Joel Kelso CFMoto +2,337 13 Diogo Moreira GasGas +2,409 14 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +6,497 15 Adrian Fernandez Honda +6,663

Race report

Once again an exciting race in the Moto3 category, with many new features both in terms of the final result and, above all, for the evolution of the final ranking. In this last respect, the episode that gave an important turning point in favor of Jaume Masia occurred during the second roundwhen, due to a technical problem that occurred with the motorcycle of David Muñoz, Ayumu Sasaki failed to dodge the motorbike of the Spaniard, hitting him squarely. He was also involved in the fall Daniel Holgado, with the two riders thus losing ground on world championship leader Masià. While the Japanese had to withdraw from the race, although he restarted later (exactly like Muñoz), Holgado got up shortly after the accident, concluding a desperate and sensational comeback from 27th place to sixth final position. A masterful performance by the Iberian driver, now in third place in the world championship on equal merit with David Alonsohimself the author of a fight for victory to the death, and above all until the last lapwith Furusato, Veijer and Masià. From the quartet, always protagonists of overtaking and counter-overtaking, the Colombian from GasGas emerged victorious, with his fourth success of the season. Great joy, however, for Furusato and Veijer, 2nd and 3rd respectively but above all theirs first podium in his career. More disappointed, however, was Masià, who was fourth and consequently off the podium, but who with this placing still extends his lead 17 points the lead over Sasaki with three races to go, and to 25 on the Holgado-Alonso couple.

😱 SASAKI’S DOWN! 😱 He hit the back of @david64official after it looks like David had a mechanical problem! 💥#ThaiGP 🇹🇭 pic.twitter.com/xqzTMxvrCK — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) October 29, 2023

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Jaume Masia Honda 230 2 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 213 3 Daniel Holgado KTM 205 4 David Alonso GasGas 205 5 Deniz Öncü KTM 191 6 Ivan Ortola KTM 157 7 Diogo Moreira KTM 131 8 José Antonio Rueda KTM 111 9 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 105 10 David Munoz KTM 102 11 Stefano Nepa KTM 100 12 Kaito Toba Honda 97 13 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 71 14 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 67 15 Riccardo Rossi Honda 66 16 Taiyo Furusato Honda 56 17 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 50 18 Matteo Bertelle Honda 42 19 Joel Kelso CFMoto 40 20 David Salvador KTM 31 21 Romano Fenati Honda 30 22 Scott Odgen Honda 21 23 Andrea Migno KTM 17 24 Adrian Fernandez Honda 12 25 Filippo Farioli KTM 7 26 Lorenzo Fellon KTM 6 27 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 28 Nicola Carraro Honda 5 29 Mario Aji Honda 4 30 Joshua Whatley Honda 3

Next appointment

After three weekends of consecutive races, the MotoGP is now taking a well-deserved break. The return to the track, once again in Asia, will kick off the final sprint for another three consecutive weekends, starting from Malaysian Grand Prixscheduled from November 10th to 12th on the track of Sepang. An event to be followed with great attention especially as regards the developments of the world championship ranking, which may evolve further in the subsequent events in Qatar and Valencia.