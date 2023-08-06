Moto3 Silverstone, the results of the race

Moto3 Silverstone, the chronicle of the race

When yesterday he crashed in qualifying, for David Alonso the Silverstone weekend seemed already over. But it had just begun: the Colombian pulls a majestic performance out of the hat, winning the grand prix from the penultimate position. Starting 27th (actually he had qualified 28th, but Scott Ogden had bike problems on the formation lap and started from the back) the Aspar team rider slipped one opponent after another, and immediately reached the leading group : after three laps he was already second, after seven he was leading.

Deserved victory for #80, the first ever for Colombia in the world championship. The decisive overtaking comes at Woodcote, on the last lap, against Daniel Holgado. The classification leader closes in third place also behind Ayumu Sasaki. In the end, that’s fine for the Spaniard: poleman Jaume Masiawho was chasing him closest in the World Championship, crashed on the third lap and finished outside the points zone.

🥇 HISTORY MAKER! 🥇 David Alonso becomes the FIRST-EVER Colombian Grand Prix winner! 🇨🇴#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/66o88ENFRZ — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 6, 2023

In the top-10 also Ivan Ortolá, David Muñoz, Diogo Moreira, David Salvador, José Antonio Rueda and an excellent Collin Veijer. The Dutchman starts 22nd and is the fastest on the track for a long time, but suffers a skid two laps from the end. Small booty, in relation to what was shown on the track, also for Romano fenatiwho excites two-thirds of the way by flying into the lead with two great overtakings on the outside at Copse and Becketts, only to then fall to the rear of the group and still finish in tenth place.

Upcoming events and standings

Moto3 will stay at Silverstone for tomorrow’s official tests, then it will pack its bags for Austria. In fact, in two weeks the race will take place at the Red Bull Ring: the engines will start as early as 9 am on Friday 18 August for FP1, while FP2 is scheduled for 1.15 pm. PL3 is scheduled for 8.40 on Saturday, qualifying at 12.50. Sunday’s race at 11. In the standings Holgado leads with 141 points, now followed by Sasaki (-22) and Masiá (-32).