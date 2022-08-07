The Silverstone Grand Prix could not have been better for Dennis Foggia. The Leopard team rider not only won the race, but also took advantage of a double fall from those who preceded him in the standings, namely Sergio Garcia and Izan Guevara. The two standard bearers of the Aspar team went to the ground in a few minutes: first the championship leader, centered two laps from the end by Ayumu Sasaki (currently at the medical center for tests), then the # 28, who came into contact with Ivan Ortolá in Stowe. Foggia jumped at the opportunity and unleashed everything he had inside on the last lap, making the difference on Hangar and Wellington Straight, winning the race with determination and character after the last few races to forget.

Hat down also for Jaume’s performance Masiá, second even starting from 21st position. Deniz Öncü was also on the podium. In the top-10 also Toba, Nepa, Moreira, McPhee, Yamanaka, Migno and Tatay. With this success, Foggia went to -42 from Garcia and -39 from Guevara.