Moto3 Silverstone, the results of qualifying (Q2)

Moto3 Silverstone, the chronicle of qualifying

It wasn’t easy to find the measurements in the wet after the double crash this morning and the 11th place in FP3, but Jaume Masia he’s good at starting from scratch and achieving his second pole position of the season. Getting close to the top of the standings at Assen is good for the Spaniard of the Leopard team, who laps in 2:25.072 and beats Scott by three tenths Ogdenthe surprise of these qualifications.

For Masiá even a pinch of luck (“But I gladly take it“, he commented after qualifying), considering that the #5 saves pole from the British thanks to the yellow flags caused by the crashes of Taiyo Furusato and Daniel Holgado at the end of the session (the championship leader hits a highside at the penultimate corner and throws potentially a pole position away).

In the second row Riccardo Rossi, Joel Kelso and Ayumu Sasaki, in the top-10 Ivan Ortolá, Tatsuki Suzuki, Stefano Nepa and Xavier Artigas, held back by a problem with his bike’s pinion. Qualifying to forget for David Muñoz: the Assen poleman will start penultimate, just ahead of David Alonso

Pole position in the end goes the way of @jaume_masia! 👏 That’s his second pole of the season! 💪#BritishGP 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/RNaYTaZXfH — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) August 5, 2023

The program and the standings

Moto3 is back on track with tomorrow’s race, scheduled for 12.15 and which will also be live on TV8. In the championship standings Holgado is leading with 125 points but the KTM Spaniard has to manage the return of Masiá, who recovered 25 points in Assen and is now at 109, going on to win and taking advantage of his compatriot’s crash in the first stages of the grand prix. Sasaki (99), Ortolá (94) and Öncü (94) are also in the running.