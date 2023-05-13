The Italian chasing his first success of the season will start behind the Japanese. Third Holgado. Nepa eleventh
– le mans (france)
Ayumi Sasaki will start from pole position tomorrow morning for the Moto3 race which will open Sunday’s French GP at Le Mans. With a time of 1’41”630, the Japanese of team Intact preceded an excellent Andrea Migno on his Husqvarna by half a second. Behind the Romagnolo of team Cip, who passed together with Stefano Nepa from the trap of Q1 and then crashed at the last attempt while trying, in vain, to improve his time, then there is the Spanish Daniel Holgado.
the others of moto3
Then, in the second row, three other contenders for tomorrow’s podium: the Brazilian Diogo Moreira and the Spaniards Ivan Ortolà and Jaume Masia. Further back were the other three Italians who entered Q2: Nepa obtained the 11th time just ahead of Romano Fenati, while Filippo Farioli did not go beyond the 17th time, in the center of tomorrow’s sixth row. Instead, Matteo Bertelle and Riccardo Rossi will be forced into a complicated race, who will start from 21st and 22nd tomorrow.
