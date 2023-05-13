Ayumi Sasaki will start from pole position tomorrow morning for the Moto3 race which will open Sunday’s French GP at Le Mans. With a time of 1’41”630, the Japanese of team Intact preceded an excellent Andrea Migno on his Husqvarna by half a second. Behind the Romagnolo of team Cip, who passed together with Stefano Nepa from the trap of Q1 and then crashed at the last attempt while trying, in vain, to improve his time, then there is the Spanish Daniel Holgado.