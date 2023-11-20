Game over

There is great bitterness in the house Husqvarna Intact GP for how the fight for the Moto3 world title was resolved between Ayumu Sasaki and Jaume Masià, closed with a game to spare in favor of the Spaniard. More than for the defeat itself, in the German team there is anger and indignation for how the defeat has developed fifth position final of his driver, insufficient to keep the battle for the championship alive until the last race scheduled this weekend in Valencia.

Incorrectness

In good two occasionsin fact, Sasaki suffered a very aggressive overtaking by Masià, who has pushed to the outside of turn 6 the Japanese without too many compliments, causing him to lose positions. The same maneuvers were then completed by the second Leopard Adrian Fernandez again to the detriment of the Japanese, who also in this case tried to complete a comeback which, with 4th place, would still have kept his hopes for the title alive. An attempt that did not have the desired outcome, even more so due to the decisions of Race Direction.

Sasaki’s indignation

In all cases, in fact, no sanctions or penalties were imposed to the detriment of the two Leopard drivers, with Masià who, specifically, only received a ‘warning’. A decision, together with the moves suffered in the race, sent Sasaki into a rage, who shared all his indignation on the microphones of DAZN: “Masiá was quite aggressive once or twice in turn 6 – commented – but suddenly his teammate arrived, and we lost everything with four laps to go.”

“He took off the accelerator in the middle of the track and the gap increased. I wanted to fight in the right way with Masiá, because if I had lost correctly I would have understood and I would have also congratulated him for going to Valencia. But losing like this, I don’t think I lost the right way, so I can’t congratulate him because it’s a shamebut that’s how things go.”