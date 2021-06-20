Pedro Acosta makes poker. The Spaniard of the Ajo team has in fact achieved his fourth success in Moto3, at the Sachsenring. The championship leader won ahead of Kaito Toba and Dennis Foggia. From the very beginning the Japanese was the protagonist, who jumped to the command from the fifth starting position. Behind him McPhee overtook Suzuki, but his eyes went immediately to Acosta who, despite occupying the 13th spot at the start, was recovering, immediately obtaining the sixth position. Then the third, and after six laps he was already first with an overtaking on Foggia.

Usual group race with changes at the top, where Foggia, Acosta and Toba alternated, up to the overtaking outside in curve 12 on Foggia five laps from the finish. Foggia tried again on the last lap in turn 8, Acosta reacted immediately and took the victory, extending in Ranking general with 145 points, against 90 of Sergio Garcia. Third with 72 points Jaume Masiá, crashed and protagonist of a very black race in which he caused two contacts. Zero also for the poleman Salac, Rodrigo, Fenati, Nepa and Yamanaka.

Moto3 | German GP, ​​race: order of arrival