At the end of a Moto3 qualifying as always fought and complicated, full of twists, the name of the Czech emerged from the Sachsenring circuit. Filip Salač, in his first career pole position. The Rivacold Snipers team rider, who dedicated his best time to the memory of his friend Jason Dupasquier, was less than a tenth ahead of the Italian Dennis Foggia and, to follow, the Japanese Tatsuki Suzuki. Only 13th instead the leader of the championship, Pedro Acosta.

The end of the session was marred by Toba’s spectacular crash. Fortunately, the Japanese did not suffer any particular injuries, but his mistake caused a yellow flag that effectively froze the positions, nullifying the final attempt of many riders. The twists, however, had begun well before. In fact, at the end of Q1 the South African Darryn Binder, fifth in the championship, was seen being black-flagged for ‘irresponsible driving’ after making contact in his outlap with rookie Joel Kelso.

Moto3 | German GP 2021: results