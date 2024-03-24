The development of the world rankings at the end of the second GP of the season, won by Daniel Holgado
Moto3 / Riders ranking after the 2024 Portuguese GP
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|45
|2
|David Alonso
|CFMoto
|38
|3
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|23
|4
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|21
|5
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|20
|6
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|19
|7
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|19
|8
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|16
|9
|Riccardo Rossi
|KTM
|13
|10
|Joel Esteban
|CFMoto
|13
|11
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Husqvarna
|12
|12
|Jacob Roulstone
|KTM
|11
|13
|David Munoz
|KTM
|7
|14
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|6
|15
|Angel Piqueras
|Honda
|4
|16
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|4
|17
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|4
|18
|Nicola Carraro
|Honda
|2
|19
|Vicente Perez
|KTM
|2
|20
|Luca Lunetta
|Honda
|1
Manufacturers Ranking
|POS.
|MANUFACTURER
|POINTS
|1
|GasGas
|45
|2
|CFMoto
|38
|3
|KTM
|33
|4
|Honda
|22
|5
|Husqvarna
|21
#Moto3 #Riders #Manufacturers #ranking #Portimao
Leave a Reply