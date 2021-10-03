Terror continues to hover over the World Championship. A terrible accident forced the suspension of the Moto3 race with a red flag, after the race had already been stopped for the first time. The first red flag was caused by the fall of Salac, who slipped to the ground in Turn 11 and remained sore on the slope. The race direction correctly stopped the event, organizing a restart shortly after, with a mini-race of 5 laps. In this ‘race-2’, on the other hand, the umpteenth tragedy was touched upon. In the chaos of the big group, during the second lap, Oncu and Alcoba met. The Turkish driver, with a very dangerous maneuver, deviated his trajectory in full straight. A move that is slight, but devastating in its consequences. His deviation in fact made Alcoba fly to the ground, whose bike was then overwhelmed by the oncoming Migno and Acosta.

🚩 RED FLAG 🚩 Race stopped due to multiple crash involving # 16 A Migno, # 37 P Acosta and # 52 J Alcoba. All riders involved are on their feet# Moto3 | #AmericasGP 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/9tUprBVnQX – MotoGP ™ 🏁 (@MotoGP) October 3, 2021

Incredibly, none of the three riders who ended up on the ground suffered serious damage, but the risk was very high, with the bikes of the three involved riders who risked mowing down other riders who were arriving at full speed and, in turn, the three boys. flown to the ground that were dodged by those who came. A situation that adds to the tragedies already experienced during this fatal black year of two wheels, which has already led to three boys who died in 2021 alone. “We can’t go on like this. Something must be done now. Not next year, not next race, but now. Another dead man almost escaped us ”thundered a furious Andrea Migno to the microphones of Sky Sport MotoGP, after returning to the pits following the frightening accident.