Although the engines are off, the world is in turmoil and the market is moving incessantly. Not just riders, the announcements during this winter break also concern sponsors and teams, which formalize collaborations and unions in view of the 2022 season. This is the case of Avintia Esponsorama, which in Moto3 today announced its partnership with QJMotor.

Born in 1985, the Chinese brand deals with the production of medium-displacement scooters and motorcycles and since 1999 it has been under the ownership of the Shenzen group. From 2022 he enters the world championship with a collaboration with the Andorran team, which deploys an entirely Italian team of pilots. As already announced last October, Elia Bartolini and Matteo Bertelle will defend the Avintia Esponsorama colors in the cadet class of the world championship.

QJMotor is the second partner of the Andorran team, which previously had formalized the collaboration with the VR46 Academy (in great expansion in recent years and ready to land in MotoGP in 2022 with Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi). QJMotor will also be the second Chinese brand in Moto3, after the presence of CFMoto, and will therefore appear on the KTMs.