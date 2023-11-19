Moto3 – Qatar GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Jaume Masia Honda 33:50.694 2 David Alonso GasGas +0.068 3 Deniz Öncü KTM +0.163 4 Riccardo Rossi Honda +0.285 5 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +1,553 6 Vicente Perez KTM +1,566 7 Matteo Bertelle Honda +1,725 8 Kaito Toba Honda +1,846 9 Daniel Holgado KTM +1,943 10 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +2,019 11 Romano Fenati Honda +3,643 12 David Alonso GasGas +4.003 13 Joel Kelso CFMoto +4,060 14 Taiyo Furusato Honda +4,166 15 Ivan Ortola KTM +4,228

Race report

In the great tradition of Moto3, also the Qatar Grand Prix gave endless emotions on the Lusail circuit, with a great final result: Jaume Masià is mathematically world champion 2023. The Spaniard from the Leopard team, at the end of a race not without some controversy, crossed the finish line first with his rival for the title Ayumu Sasaki finishing fifth, an insufficient placement for the Japanese Husqvarna rider to keep the fight for the world championship open until the next race in Valencia. The first twist happened right at the start, or rather, slightly before. Moments before the start, Öncü in fact braked with the red light still on, thus suffering a double long lap penalty. An episode that seemed to put an end to the Turk’s race, who then made an amazing comeback. The battle for the world championship between Sasaki and Masià then heated up starting from the second lap, with the Spaniard, however, author of a very decisive maneuver entering turn 6to the point of moving the Japanese to the outside and doing losing positions to both. An episode that then occurred again on the seventh lap, enough to generate protests in the Husqvarna garage and prompting Race Direction to warn #5 for the conduct. However, despite the maneuvers, the two did not lose contact with the podium area and especially with Holgado, who led the standings at mid-race. From that moment until the end, the leadership of the classification changed several times, with the last three laps proving decisive for the fate of the world championship classification: thanks also to the great comeback of two riders such as Rossi and Öncü, Sasaki had difficulties in defending the podium, even relegating to tenth place two maneuvers suffered by Fernandez’s other Leopard, very similar to those of his teammate. The Japanese, in an extreme attempt to recover the positions lost in the final laps, however committed a mistake mistake right in the last lap, decisive for not finishing in the top-4 and thus losing any opportunity to keep the fight for the world championship alive, also and above all for the victory of Masià, on the podium ahead of Alonso and Öncü.

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Jaume Masia Honda 271 2 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 243 3 David Alonso GasGas 225 4 Daniel Holgado KTM 212 5 Deniz Öncü KTM 212 6 Ivan Ortola KTM 171 7 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 136 8 Diogo Moreira KTM 131 9 José Antonio Rueda KTM 111 10 David Munoz KTM 106 11 Kaito Toba Honda 105 12 Stefano Nepa KTM 101 13 Riccardo Rossi Honda 79 14 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 78 15 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 77 16 Taiyo Furusato Honda 58 17 Matteo Bertelle Honda 57 18 Joel Kelso CFMoto 52 19 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 50 20 Romano Fenati Honda 35 21 David Salvador KTM 31 22 Scott Odgen Honda 24 23 Adrian Fernandez Honda 23 24 Andrea Migno Honda 17 25 Vicente Perez KTM 15 26 Filippo Farioli KTM 15 27 Lorenzo Fellon KTM 6 28 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 29 Nicola Carraro Honda 5 30 Joshua Whatley Honda 5 31 Mario Aji Honda 4

Today’s race therefore closed the fight for the title between Masià and Sasaki, who will take to the track for the last time this season next week, from 24 to 26 November, for the Valencia Grand Prix