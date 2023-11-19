Moto3 – Qatar GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|33:50.694
|2
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|+0.068
|3
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|+0.163
|4
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|+0.285
|5
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|+1,553
|6
|Vicente Perez
|KTM
|+1,566
|7
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|+1,725
|8
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|+1,846
|9
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|+1,943
|10
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|+2,019
|11
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|+3,643
|12
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|+4.003
|13
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|+4,060
|14
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|+4,166
|15
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|+4,228
Race report
In the great tradition of Moto3, also the Qatar Grand Prix gave endless emotions on the Lusail circuit, with a great final result: Jaume Masià is mathematically world champion 2023. The Spaniard from the Leopard team, at the end of a race not without some controversy, crossed the finish line first with his rival for the title Ayumu Sasaki finishing fifth, an insufficient placement for the Japanese Husqvarna rider to keep the fight for the world championship open until the next race in Valencia. The first twist happened right at the start, or rather, slightly before. Moments before the start, Öncü in fact braked with the red light still on, thus suffering a double long lap penalty. An episode that seemed to put an end to the Turk’s race, who then made an amazing comeback. The battle for the world championship between Sasaki and Masià then heated up starting from the second lap, with the Spaniard, however, author of a very decisive maneuver entering turn 6to the point of moving the Japanese to the outside and doing losing positions to both. An episode that then occurred again on the seventh lap, enough to generate protests in the Husqvarna garage and prompting Race Direction to warn #5 for the conduct. However, despite the maneuvers, the two did not lose contact with the podium area and especially with Holgado, who led the standings at mid-race. From that moment until the end, the leadership of the classification changed several times, with the last three laps proving decisive for the fate of the world championship classification: thanks also to the great comeback of two riders such as Rossi and Öncü, Sasaki had difficulties in defending the podium, even relegating to tenth place two maneuvers suffered by Fernandez’s other Leopard, very similar to those of his teammate. The Japanese, in an extreme attempt to recover the positions lost in the final laps, however committed a mistake mistake right in the last lap, decisive for not finishing in the top-4 and thus losing any opportunity to keep the fight for the world championship alive, also and above all for the victory of Masià, on the podium ahead of Alonso and Öncü.
On top of the world under the floodlights 🤩@jaume_masia is your 2023 #Moto3 World Champion! 🏆#MAS1A | #QatarGP 🇶🇦 pic.twitter.com/T7SdgCCLtp
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) November 19, 2023
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Jaume Masia
|Honda
|271
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Husqvarna
|243
|3
|David Alonso
|GasGas
|225
|4
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|212
|5
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|212
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|KTM
|171
|7
|Collin Veijer
|Husqvarna
|136
|8
|Diogo Moreira
|KTM
|131
|9
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|111
|10
|David Munoz
|KTM
|106
|11
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|105
|12
|Stefano Nepa
|KTM
|101
|13
|Riccardo Rossi
|Honda
|79
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|GasGas
|78
|15
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|77
|16
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|58
|17
|Matteo Bertelle
|Honda
|57
|18
|Joel Kelso
|CFMoto
|52
|19
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|Honda
|50
|20
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|35
|21
|David Salvador
|KTM
|31
|22
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|24
|23
|Adrian Fernandez
|Honda
|23
|24
|Andrea Migno
|Honda
|17
|25
|Vicente Perez
|KTM
|15
|26
|Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|15
|27
|Lorenzo Fellon
|KTM
|6
|28
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|29
|Nicola Carraro
|Honda
|5
|30
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|5
|31
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|4
Today’s race therefore closed the fight for the title between Masià and Sasaki, who will take to the track for the last time this season next week, from 24 to 26 November, for the Valencia Grand Prix
