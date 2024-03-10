Moto3 – Qatar GP 2024: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 David Alonso CFMoto 33:19.778 2 Daniel Holgado KTM +0.041 3 Taiyo Furusato Honda +0.143 4 Riccardo Rossi KTM +0.186 5 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +0.338 6 Stefano Nepa KTM +0.416 7 Tatsuki Suzuki Husqvarna +1,144 8 Joel Kelso KTM +9,465 9 Ivan Ortola KTM +10.019 10 Jacob Roulstone KTM +10,626 11 Joel Esteban CFMoto +10,827 12 Angel Piqueras Honda +10,933 13 Scott Odgen Honda +12,928 14 Nicola Carraro Honda +12,946 15 Luca Lunetta Honda +13,527

Race report

The first GP of the season with the new Pirelli tires did not change one iota the spectacle and the high tension from the first to the last lap typical of Moto3, as demonstrated by the sensational finale that took place in the first round of the 2024 world championship in Qatar. Starting from pole position, Holgado defended his leadership for a long time, maintaining the lead even after the red light ahead of Rueda and Ortolà. Alonso's sprint and, above all, Furusato's, who climbed from 18th place to the podium area, deserved applause. Bad instead Bertelle, fifth on the grid but relegated to fifteenth position. The first twist, however, already occurs at second round: Ruedaduring the overtaking maneuver on Ortola, lost the rear of his bike, falling and hitting his compatriot at turn 1, with the latter however able to get up and continue the race regularly. An episode that allows Holgado to remain at the top followed by Alonso and Fernandez. However, Bertelle's race worsens further as he is unable to dodge the bike Farioli fell a little further on, ending his race with a bad fall without consequences. While in the first half of the race the podium area remains unchanged, in the second part of the GP it enters the fight for the top-3 Furusatoand together with him, too Riccardo Rossi. It is precisely they, together with the leading riders, who give life to an exciting fight for victory in the last two laps, during which Yamanaka, Fernandez and Perez fall. In a continuous exchange of positions, the winner is Alonso, who at the last corner of the last lap he overtakes Holgado flying towards the checkered flag right in front of the Spaniard. Furusato completes the podium, while Rossi comes close to achieving his third top-3 in his career, finishing at 4th place. Sixth among the Italians is Stefano Nepa, with Lunetta on the edge of the points zone.

Next appointment

Once the first weekend of the championship is over, Moto3 will return to the track from March 22nd to 24th on another track where pre-season testing takes place: Portimao. It will be right there that the young talents of the MotoGP will battle for the first event on the calendar scheduled in Europe for Portuguese Grand Prix.