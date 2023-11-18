Moto3 / Qatar GP 2023: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 2:04.742 2 Diogo Moreira KTM +0.003 3 Deniz Öncü KTM +0.152 4 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.324 5 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +0.462 6 Romano Fenati Honda +0.508 7 Joel Kelso CFMoto +0.511 8 Matteo Bertelle Honda +0.681 9 Ivan Ortola KTM +0.734 10 Jaume Masia Honda +0.943 11 Filippo Farioli* KTM +1,031 12 Vicente Perez KTM +1,037 13 David Alonso GasGas +1,399 14 Adrian Fernandez Honda +1,445 15 Xavier Artigas CFMoto +1,662 16 Scott Odgen Honda +1,732 17 Taiyo Furusato Honda +1,792 18 José Antonio Rueda KTM +1,948

*starting from last place and long lap penalty in the race

Holgado’s return

Great performance by Daniel Holgado in qualifying for the Qatar Grand Prix, where the KTM Spaniard finished in pole position ahead of Diogo Moreira and Deniz Öncü, albeit with an advantage of 3 thousandths over the Brazilian. For Holgado this is the first start of the season, as well as the second of his career. Behind the KTM trio emerges Sasaki, who will be able to take advantage of Masià’s misstep to recover precious points on the world championship leader, just 10th.

Q1: ‘useless’ best time for Farioli, Bertelle passes

First chiaroscuro qualifying session for Filippo Farioliwhich with the time of 2:05.960 finishes at the top of the standings ahead of Fernandez, Furusato and to another Italian like Matteo Bertelle, author of the best performance until the last minutes of the checkered flag. An excellent lap therefore for Farioli, who will however have to serve one penalty for having hindered Masià in PL2: for this reason, the Bergamo player will start fromlast position on the grid with lots of long lap. Two other ‘blues’ were out of Q2, with Rossi 5th and Nepa 7th, who however remained in the pits for almost the entire duration of the session due to a technical problem.

Q2: Holgado returns to pole

Good pace from Bertelle also in Q2, but insufficient to keep up with the pace of Daniel Holgadowhich with the time of 2:04.742 conquer the first pole position of the season alone 3 thousandths ahead of Diogo Moreira. Complete the first row Öncü ahead of Sasakibut the real negative protagonist turns out to be the world championship leader Jaume Masiaonly tenth and 7 tenths behind compatriot Holgado. There was also some bad luck for the Leopard driver, unable to improve his performance at the end due to the yellow flag displayed following Odgen’s crash. It therefore promises to be an uphill race for the Spaniard, with the Qatar GP live tomorrow at 3pm on Sky Sports MotoGPas well as delayed at 5pm on TV8.