Stage and jersey for Sergio Garcia, who won in Portimão with a very intelligent race, resolved on the last lap, and climbed to the top of the championship, also thanks to the difficult Sunday of Dennis Foggia, forced to make a difficult comeback. The Spaniard of the GasGas team, in his second victory of the season, preceded the other KTM drivers Jaume Masiá and Ayumu Sasaki in the classic sprint finish. Fourth position for poleman Deniz Öncü ahead of Izan Guevara.

A complicated race for Foggia, as expected after the 12th place in qualifying. The Rocket closed ateighth place after the penalty of Diogo Moreira, who had overtaken him at the photo finish. And now he has to chase in a very open World Championship: the Honda Leopard rider is only -1 from Garcia.

Moto3 | Portimão, race: order of arrival