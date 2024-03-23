Kelso comes close to pole

Very exciting and intense qualifying on the ups and downs of the Portimao circuit, where the Spaniard from KTM emerged José Antonio Rueda. In reality, until a few seconds after the end of Q2, pole seemed to be in the hands of the Australian Joel Kelsowho however lost the opportunity to sprint ahead of everyone due to the fastest lap achieved by the KTM rider, who in 1:46.379 he also set the new Portimao track record in Moto3, making a particular difference in the final sector. An objective, that of pole, only came close 59 thousandths.

Alonso completes the front row

A performance that not even the current championship leader was able to counter David Alonso, 1 tenth behind but still completing the front row of the starting grid. To repeat the previous year's success in Portugal, Daniel Holgado will have to complete the comeback from fourth position, ahead of Riccardo Rossi, first among the Italians.

The tricolor qualification

A not entirely negative performance by the Moto3 'blues', with the presence of three riders in the top-10. In addition to the aforementioned Rossi, he will start from eighth position Filippo Farioliwhile closing the top ten list is Stefano Nepa. Further back, however, Matteo Bertelle, 12th on his Honda, with Nicola Carraro 16th and who, together with Farioli, had managed to overcome the obstacle of Q1. Everything is ready for tomorrow's race, scheduled at 12:00 on Sky Sport MotoGP. Alternatively, the race will be broadcast deferred at 5.25pm ​​free-to-air on TV8.

Moto3 / Portuguese GP 2024: starting grid (top 18 of Q2)