Moto3 – Italian GP: order of arrival (first 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 33:27.315 2 Deniz Oncü KTM +0.051 3 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna +0.056 4 David Alonso GasGas +0.172 5 Jaume Masia Honda +0.487 6 Collin Veijer Husqvarna +13.321 7 Diogo Moreira KTM +13.332 8 Riccardo Rossi Honda +13.360 9 Stefano Nepa KTM +13.429 10 Kaito Toba Honda +13.460 11 Ivan Ortola KTM +14.146 12 Matthew Bertelli Honda +14.243 13 Scott Odgen Honda +15.023 14 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM +15.701 15 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas +15.744

Race report

Spectacular race to say the least, the one that took place in Moto3 at Mugelloespecially in the leading group consisting of five pilots who didn’t spare fights and overtaking from the first to the 17th and last lap, up to the last meter of the Tuscan circuit. Precisely at this point, in fact, the victory was decided Daniel Holgadowhich narrowly denied the other KTM’s success Deniz Oncü at the end of a thrilling last lap. A GP without, at least in the top positions, great protagonists of the world championship such as Diogo Moreira, penalized at the end of yesterday’s qualifying with a start from the back of the grid complete with a long lap penalty, together with other riders, for irresponsible driving. The start, on the other hand, was in fact the prediction of the show that all the enthusiasts then had the opportunity to watch up to the last metre, with a five-way fight between the aforementioned Holgado and Öncü, joined by Masia, Sasaki and Alonso. A continuous alternation of overtaking, counter-overtaking and changes at the top of the standings which continued from the first laps to the last, all this in a group distanced from the rest of the grid, which played a separate race for the second half of the Top-10. The track points that proved to be decisive for the final classification were the finish straight and braking into the first cornerthe San Donato, where the highest number of overtakings took place, without excluding all the others that also occurred in other sections of the track. In the end, it was Holgado who had the upper hand, able to take advantage of Öncü’s slipstream in the final meters of the last lap, conquering his third success of the season after those obtained in Portugal and in the last round in France.

Deniz was this close to his first-ever victory 💔😢 Your day will come @Denizoncu53! 💪#ItalianGP 🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/Vesl5T7oXx — MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) June 11, 2023

A success, obtained by just over 50 thousandths of a second, which also allowed the Spaniard to increase his lead in general classification on compatriot Masià, now 2nd in the championship but 35 lengths behind. Top-10 which finally closed with the presence of two Italians such as Riccardo Rossi and Stefano Nepa, respectively in eighth and ninth position. On the other hand, bad luck for Romano Fenati, who was forced to start from the pit lane after a technical problem on the starting grid. Finally, however, the conditions of Filippo Farioli remain to be understood, who crashed during the second lap after a contact with Xavier Artigas and was transported on a stretcher to the medical center of the racetrack.

League standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 109 2 Jaume Masia Honda 74 3 Ivan Ortola KTM 68 4 Diogo Moreira KTM 64 5 Ayumu Sasaki Husqvarna 59 6 Deniz Oncü KTM 53 7 David Almansa GasGas 51 8 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 50 9 Jose Antonio Rueda KTM 39 10 Tatsuki Suzuki Honda 38 11 Stefano Nepa KTM 33 12 Kaito Toba Honda 29 13 Ryusei Yamanaka GasGas 26 14 David Munoz KTM 20 15 Scott Odgen Honda 20 16 David Salvador KTM 20 17 Collin Veijer Husqvarna 18 18 Andrea Migno KTM 16 19 Joel Kelso CFMoto 12 20 Matthew Bertelli Honda 11 21 Riccardo Rossi Honda 10 22 Romano Fenati Honda 8 23 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 24 Mario Aji Honda 4 25 Philip Farioli KTM 2 26 Joshua Whatley Honda 1 27 Taiyo Furusato Honda 0 28 David Almansa Husqvarna 0 29 Luke Lunette KTM 0 30 Ana Carrasco KTM 0 31 Vicente Perez KTM 0

Next appointment

With the Italian Grand Prix at Mugello the first of three consecutive appointments scheduled in Europe, the last ones before the start of the summer break which will end on the first weekend of August. Not to be missed, therefore, next weekend at Sachsenringtrack that will welcome the German Grand Prix from Friday 16 to Sunday 18 June. On this track, last year, the Spaniard Izan Guevara won.