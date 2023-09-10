Moto3 – San Marino GP: order of arrival (top 15)

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE TIME/GAP 1 David Alonso KTM 34:05.390 2 Jaume Masia KTM +0.036 3 Deniz Öncü KTM +0.237 4 David Munoz KTM +0.764 5 Collin Veijer Honda +4,800 6 Kaito Toba Honda +7,728 7 Ayumu Sasaki Honda +7,862 8 Ivan Ortola Honda +8,167 9 José Antonio Rueda KTM +8,353 10 Romano Fenati Honda +8,402 11 Taiyo Furusato Honda +9.075 12 Diogo Moreira GasGas +9.107 13 Stefano Nepa CFMoto +10,486 14 Ryusei Yamanaka Husqvarna +11,352 15 Tatsuki Suzuki GasGas +11,441

Race report

Three victories in the last four races played: this is the score that makes the Colombian an increasingly protagonist in this championship David Alonsoalready triumphant in Barcelona after a last lap thrilling and once again on the top step of the podium Misano Adriatico, also in this case at the end of a last intense and emotional round. A match which, at least in the first half, however seemed in the hands of Jaume Masiaauthor of the pole position in qualifying and good at keeping the attacks of a quartet made up of Moreira, Öncü, Sasaki and Alonso himself, all of them fighting for the podium. A fight that came to the heart, in particular, in the second half of the GP, with the Turkish KTM rider capable of taking the lead away from Masià for the first time in a race dominated until then by the Spaniard from the Leopard team. An overtaking that allowed Munoz and Alonso to form a new quartet that remained in battle until five laps from the end, with the risk of a fall by Munoz which allowed Öncü, Masià and Alonso to contest a final lap at very high voltage. The Turk, leader up to that point, has in fact committed a long in the last corners of the circuit, exactly like his two pursuers. In all of this, however, Alonso had the upper hand, capable of moving from third position to first ahead of Masià (for only 36 thousandths) and Öncü. The evidence of, however, was disastrous Daniel HolgadoOnce again out of the points with a 16th place finish. The Spaniard, however, is still leader of the drivers’ standings, but only 4 points ahead of Sasaki (7th at the finish line), 12 over Masià, 17 over Öncü and 21 over Alonso.

Championship standings

POS. PILOT MOTORCYCLE POINTS 1 Daniel Holgado KTM 161 2 Ayumu Sasaki Honda 157 3 Jaume Masia KTM 149 4 Deniz Öncü KTM 144 5 David Alonso KTM 140 6 Ivan Ortola Honda 132 7 Diogo Moreira GasGas 98 8 José Antonio Rueda KTM 88 9 Stefano Nepa CFMoto 70 10 David Munoz KTM 66 11 Xavier Artigas CFMoto 60 12 Kaito Toba Honda 59 13 Collin Veijer Honda 58 14 Ryusei Yamanaka Husqvarna 54 15 Tatsuki Suzuki GasGas 50 16 Riccardo Rossi KTM 33 17 David Salvador Honda 31 18 Romano Fenati Honda 29 19 Scott Odgen Honda 20 20 Matteo Bertelle CFMoto 20 21 Joel Kelso KTM 19 22 Andrea Migno Honda 17 23 Taiyo Furusato Honda 13 24 Syarifuddin Azman KTM 5 25 Mario Aji Honda 4 26 Filippo Farioli KTM 2 27 Joshua Whatley Honda 1

Next appointment

With Moto3 therefore presenting a very limited rider ranking situation, the preparatory category of the premier class is expected on the track in two weeks for theeleventh round of the season, the first of a series of seven tests which will focus mainly in Asia before the last GP of the championship in Valencia. From 22nd to 24th Septemberthe MotoGP will in fact be involved in Buddh International Circuit for the Indian Grand Prix.