Moto3 – San Marino GP: order of arrival (top 15)
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|TIME/GAP
|1
|David Alonso
|KTM
|34:05.390
|2
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|+0.036
|3
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|+0.237
|4
|David Munoz
|KTM
|+0.764
|5
|Collin Veijer
|Honda
|+4,800
|6
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|+7,728
|7
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|+7,862
|8
|Ivan Ortola
|Honda
|+8,167
|9
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|+8,353
|10
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|+8,402
|11
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|+9.075
|12
|Diogo Moreira
|GasGas
|+9.107
|13
|Stefano Nepa
|CFMoto
|+10,486
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|Husqvarna
|+11,352
|15
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|GasGas
|+11,441
Race report
Three victories in the last four races played: this is the score that makes the Colombian an increasingly protagonist in this championship David Alonsoalready triumphant in Barcelona after a last lap thrilling and once again on the top step of the podium Misano Adriatico, also in this case at the end of a last intense and emotional round. A match which, at least in the first half, however seemed in the hands of Jaume Masiaauthor of the pole position in qualifying and good at keeping the attacks of a quartet made up of Moreira, Öncü, Sasaki and Alonso himself, all of them fighting for the podium. A fight that came to the heart, in particular, in the second half of the GP, with the Turkish KTM rider capable of taking the lead away from Masià for the first time in a race dominated until then by the Spaniard from the Leopard team. An overtaking that allowed Munoz and Alonso to form a new quartet that remained in battle until five laps from the end, with the risk of a fall by Munoz which allowed Öncü, Masià and Alonso to contest a final lap at very high voltage. The Turk, leader up to that point, has in fact committed a long in the last corners of the circuit, exactly like his two pursuers. In all of this, however, Alonso had the upper hand, capable of moving from third position to first ahead of Masià (for only 36 thousandths) and Öncü. The evidence of, however, was disastrous Daniel HolgadoOnce again out of the points with a 16th place finish. The Spaniard, however, is still leader of the drivers’ standings, but only 4 points ahead of Sasaki (7th at the finish line), 12 over Masià, 17 over Öncü and 21 over Alonso.
🏁 #Moto3 RACE 🏁
HE DOES IT AGAIN! David Alonso wins a last-lap thriller…again! 🔥#SanMarinoGP 🇸🇲 pic.twitter.com/u3WO99XTPG
— MotoGP™🏁 (@MotoGP) September 10, 2023
Championship standings
|POS.
|PILOT
|MOTORCYCLE
|POINTS
|1
|Daniel Holgado
|KTM
|161
|2
|Ayumu Sasaki
|Honda
|157
|3
|Jaume Masia
|KTM
|149
|4
|Deniz Öncü
|KTM
|144
|5
|David Alonso
|KTM
|140
|6
|Ivan Ortola
|Honda
|132
|7
|Diogo Moreira
|GasGas
|98
|8
|José Antonio Rueda
|KTM
|88
|9
|Stefano Nepa
|CFMoto
|70
|10
|David Munoz
|KTM
|66
|11
|Xavier Artigas
|CFMoto
|60
|12
|Kaito Toba
|Honda
|59
|13
|Collin Veijer
|Honda
|58
|14
|Ryusei Yamanaka
|Husqvarna
|54
|15
|Tatsuki Suzuki
|GasGas
|50
|16
|Riccardo Rossi
|KTM
|33
|17
|David Salvador
|Honda
|31
|18
|Romano Fenati
|Honda
|29
|19
|Scott Odgen
|Honda
|20
|20
|Matteo Bertelle
|CFMoto
|20
|21
|Joel Kelso
|KTM
|19
|22
|Andrea Migno
|Honda
|17
|23
|Taiyo Furusato
|Honda
|13
|24
|Syarifuddin Azman
|KTM
|5
|25
|Mario Aji
|Honda
|4
|26
|Filippo Farioli
|KTM
|2
|27
|Joshua Whatley
|Honda
|1
Next appointment
With Moto3 therefore presenting a very limited rider ranking situation, the preparatory category of the premier class is expected on the track in two weeks for theeleventh round of the season, the first of a series of seven tests which will focus mainly in Asia before the last GP of the championship in Valencia. From 22nd to 24th Septemberthe MotoGP will in fact be involved in Buddh International Circuit for the Indian Grand Prix.
